In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 22 April 2021 10:33 am

Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP) has just launched the updated 2021 Porsche Panamera facelift in Malaysia. For the time being, just the base variant is available, with prices starting from RM1,026,735. Included in the price is the 50% sales and services tax (SST) rebate that is valid until June 30.

Powering the Panamera is the familiar 2.9 litre biturbo V6 engine that produces 330 PS at 5,400 to 6,400 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 1,800 to 5,000 rpm. The maximum engine revolution is 6,800 rpm, by the way. An eight-speed dual-clutch PDK sends drive to the rear wheels, propelling the 1,860 kg grand tourer from standstill to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds (or 5.4 seconds in Sport Plus). Top speed is 270 km/h.

Some areas of the car have been improved to deliver slightly better performance and comfort levels. For example, the adaptive shock absorbers, electronic roll stabilisation, enhanced steering system, engine and axle mounts have all been upgraded. These improve lateral dynamics and cornering stability at the same time, and the steering is said to be more precise as well.

Other upgrades include three sets of 20- and 21-inch wheels, so customers have up to a total of 10 options to choose from. That also includes the 21-inch Exclusive Design wheels. These come equipped with the latest generation Pirelli sports tyres with lower rolling resistance.

For braking, the front rotors are managed by six-piston aluminium monobloc callipers, while the rear gets a four-piston unit. The brake system is lighter this time around, but is just as resistant to deformation as before.

Design-wise, the enhancements are subtle. It now gets the Sport Design fascia treatment as standard (previously optional), with more distinctive intakes and a single-bar LED daytime running light at both edges. Matrix LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) is standard. The LED light strip at the back now contours over the lid, bridging the lightly revised LED tail light clusters.

Lastly, the cabin is largely carried over from before, and it can be customised to your liking. There’s a new multifunction steering wheel, but that’s about it. Standard safety systems include Lane Keeping Assist with road sign recognition, Night Vision Assist, Lane Change Assist, Park Assist with Surround View (360-degree camera), and a head-up display.