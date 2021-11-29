In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 29 November 2021 8:46 pm / 0 comments

Porsche Malaysia, represented by Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP), has officially launched the latest generation 992 Porsche 911 GT3. Pricing for the track-focused beast starts from RM1,766,244 before options, but is inclusive of the 50% SST exemption for CBU cars.

It may not look like your typical supercar, but it is a purist’s wet dream, capable of lapping the Green Hell in just under seven minutes. Powering the GT3 is a naturally-aspirated 4.0 litre flat-six engine taken from the 911 Speedster, producing 510 PS at 8,400 rpm and 470 Nm of torque at 6,100 rpm. It redlines at 9,000 rpm and features individual throttle bodies, as well as maintenance-free solid valve lifters.

Thankfully, a six-speed manual transmission is standard, though customers can opt for the seven-speed PDK dual-clutch at no additional cost. The GT3 Touring Package can also be specified for a subtler look, and this too won’t cost you a penny more.

For the manual, the GT3 will do the century sprint in 3.9 seconds and will hit 200 km/h in 11.9 seconds, whereas the PDK is much quicker, reaching the 100 km/h mark in 3.4 seconds and 200 km/h in 10.8 seconds. The top speed for the manual is 320 km/h, while the PDK maxes out at 318 km/h.

Both the PDK and manual box are carried over from before, the latter retaining its rev-matching function and the 17 kg weight advantage over the PDK. The PDK also has one less ratio compared to the the Carrera and Turbo, which saves weight and allows for the fitment of a conventional mechanical gearlever. Shift paddles are standard, of course.

Remarkably, the GT3 is barely any heavier than the outgoing model, despite the larger body. It weighs just 1,418 kg in manual form and 1,435 kg with the PDK, or roughly five kilogrammes heavier than the 991.2. Weight reduction comes from the use of lighter glass and the removal of the rear seats and sound deadening materials. A lightweight lithium iron phosphate battery is also standard, weighing 10% less than the old model’s unit.

Standard here are the active aero bits, which in its most aggressive state will increase downforce by a whopping 150%. The front suspension also uses an independent double wishbone system (a first for a road-going Porsche) as opposed to MacPherson struts, which Porsche says increases driving precision and allows the tyres’ contact patches to be more consistent under load.

Again, those opting for the GT3 Touring Package will get a more understated look. There’s no swan-neck wing, but in its place is an adaptive wing instead. The front bumper is also completely painted in body colour, while the trim strips on the side windows are made from high-gloss anodised aluminium.

Inside, it gets a GT3-specific instrument cluster with a central rev counter that goes up to 10,000 rpm. To each side is a seven-inch display, featuring the new track screen that prioritises vital info while driving. The rev counter also features a visual shift assistant with coloured bars to aid gearshift accuracy.

Like all 992-generation models, in the middle rests a 10.9-inch touchscreen display with the latest Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system with online navigation and Porsche Connect Plus. It also supports Porsche Track Precision App, so track junkies can monitor their progress via a series of analyses.

For personalisations, you have at least 105 classic colours to choose from. Porsche also offers a “Paint to Sample” programme for further paint customisation, and the list of accessories from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur includes exposed carbon-fibre roof, carbon side mirror caps, darkened LED matrix headlight with clear tail lights, painted wheels, and more. New toy, anyone?

