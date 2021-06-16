In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Jonathan Lee / 16 June 2021 10:56 am / 0 comments

Having prepared the public with the limited edition 911 R, Porsche stumbled upon quite a hit with the Touring Package for the 991.2 911 GT3, which paired a more subtle look with a standard manual gearbox. So it’s no surprise that the purist-oriented special is sticking around for the new 992 model, adding essentially the same twist to the deeply impressive track-focused recipe.

As before, the GT3’s towering rear wing – now a swan neck item for increased aerodynamic efficiency – has been ditched in favour of the extendable spoiler from the regular Carrera models, this time without the small Gurney flap present on the previous Touring. The window frames are also now made from silver anodised aluminium, adding a touch of class to the design.

Previously, this was the extent of the exterior changes, but the 992 version also features a body-coloured front air dam instead of the matte black item of the standard GT3 – although the splitter continues with the same finish. Buyers can choose from the same body and wheel colour options as the bewinged model.

Inside, the Touring swaps out the standard Alcantara upholstery in favour of black leather on the steering wheel, seats, gearlever boot, centre console covers and door cards, along with black fabric seat centres and black brushed aluminium trim on the dashboard and side sill scuff plates. The upper dashboard and door panels also feature an almost snakeskin-like embossing on their cowhide coverings.

Otherwise, the Touring is identical to the GT3 mechanically, sporting the same race-bred double wishbone front suspension and the same lightweight construction. The latter, which includes a new carbon fibre bonnet with twin nostrils and thinner glass, allowing the standard car to weigh just five kilograms more than before – despite the wider 992 body and increased emissions control equipment.

It also comes with the same engine and gearbox combination – a 4.0 litre naturally-aspirated flat-six that punches out 510 PS at 8,400 rpm and 470 Nm of torque at 6,100 rpm, up 10 PS and 10 Nm from before. The six-speed manual continues to be offered, but for the first time, the Touring is also available with a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission option, as per the regular GT3.

Performance figures for the GT3 include a zero-to-100 km/h time of 3.9 seconds (3.3 seconds with the PDK), a zero-to-200 km/h time of 11.9 seconds (10.8 seconds) and a top speed of 320 km/h (318 km/h).