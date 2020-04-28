In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 28 April 2020 2:16 pm / 2 comments

Porsche announced last year that the 992 911 Carrera S and 4S would be available with a seven-speed manual transmission as an alternative to the standard eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) automatic. Well, the time has come, as customers can now order this configuration at no extra charge in European and related markets, along with a host of new equipment options.

The Sport Chrono package comes standard with the manual gearbox, as is Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV), which includes variable drive torque distribution by braking on the rear wheels as well as a mechanical rear differential lock that replaces the electronically controlled unit on PDK-equipped cars.

Drivers will also have an automatic rev-matching function if they prefer not to do the heel-and-toe dance, while the rest of package consists of dynamic engine mounts, PSM Sport mode, a steering wheel-mounted drive mode dial, a dashboard-mounted stopwatch and the Porsche Track Precision App.

Porsche says that a 911 Carrera S Coupe with the manual transmission will tip the scales at 1,480 kg, making it weigh 45 kg less than one with a PDK. Performance-wise, said model will hit a top speed of 308 km/h and get from a rest to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds, the latter being 0.7 seconds slower than a PDK model with the Sport Chrono package.

Aside from the option of a manual, the 2020 model year also sees the inclusion of Porsche InnoDrive in the list of 911 options. This is applicable for PDK variants, and the assistance system extends the functions of the adaptive cruise control system by predictively optimising the driving speed for up to three km in advance based on navigation data.

For those who have to deal with high bumps on the regular, an optional Smartlift function has also been introduced that can provide 40 mm of additional ground clearance at the front apron by way of an electrohydraulic system on the front axle.

What’s impressive about the system is that it saves the GPS coordinates of the bump when the function is used, and if the driver approaches this same position from either direction again, the front of the car will lift up automatically.

Other options that are new include the leather package 930 from the 911 Turbo S, which adds quilted seat centre panels and door panels, plus extensive leather trims from the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur portfolio into the interior.

Customers will also get to specify lightweight and noise-insulated glazing to save an additional four kg, and there’s also an Ambient Light Design package with seven colours, along with a new Python Green exterior paint finish.