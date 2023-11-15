Porsche Turbo models will get a new exclusive badge finished in Turbonite – first use on next Panamera

Posted in Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / November 15 2023 9:36 am

Porsche has been using the ‘Turbo’ badge for almost 50 years to differentiate top models from lesser vehicles in its line-up. For instance, fans can immediately identify the 911 Turbo (and Turbo S) as the highest trim level – stopping short of the GT range – just by spotting at the badge at the back of the vehicle.

The use of the badge to mark out the brand’s top-of-the-range models continues today despite the standard 911 Carrera cars using turbocharged engines – it was used in the past to mark out turbocharged models. Even the Taycan, which doesn’t even have an internal combustion engine, is fitted with Turbo and Turbo S badging.

Such is the significance of the badge on Turbo models that Porsche has proclaimed it a “brand that can stand on its own” and decided to emphasise its uniqueness by introducing an exclusive version of its crest, which is finished in a new Turbonite metallic grey instead of the traditional red and gold.

This will be applied on the fronts as well as the wheels and steering wheel of all Turbo models, starting with the third-generation Panamera set to make its debut on November 24 this year. Depending on the model series, the inlays in the front aprons, the spokes or the aeroblades in the light alloy wheels could also feature Turbonite paintwork.

Additionally, certain parts of the interior like the trim strips and belt straps, along with controls such as the mode switch and the air conditioning control panel can come in Turbonite. The hue is also being used as a contrasting colour for the yarn on the seats, the door panel trims, instrument panel and floor mats.

“In 1974, we presented the first turbocharged 911. Since then, the Turbo has become a synonym for our high-performance top models and is now more or less a brand of its own. We now want to make the Turbo even more visible, and differentiate it more markedly from other derivatives such as the GTS,” explains Michael Mauer, vice president of Style Porsche.

“This is why we’ve developed a distinctive Turbo aesthetic. From now on, the Turbo versions will exhibit a consistent appearance across all model series – one that is elegant, high-quality and very special,” he added.

