2024 Porsche Panamera interior revealed – 3rd-gen gets three displays, Cayenne-like cues; Nov 24 debut

Posted in Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / November 7 2023 5:24 pm

Porsche has revealed the interior of the third-generation Panamera, which will make its full debut this month on November 24. At first glance, we see quite a bit of the latest Cayenne, which itself has a living space inspired by the fully electric Taycan.

The new Porsche Driver Experience – as the company calls it – features plenty of displays, including a curved 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster. This is joined by a 12.3-inch central touchscreen as well as a 10.9-inch passenger touchscreen, the latter with a special film so as not to distract the driver.

Just like in the Cayenne, the conventional gear lever on the centre console has been omitted and replaced with a toggle-like switch positioned behind the steering wheel. This frees up space for a larger, covered storage cubby in the angled centre console, which also houses climate controls that are more intuitive and ergonomic to use.

Other vehicle functions are relegated to the central touchscreen, with the only other thing visible on the centre console being the new, completely finless and electrically adjustable air vents. These fancy vents are also found on the rear centre console that gets an updated touchscreen to mimic the one at the front of the cabin.

Familiar items that make a return are the steering wheel with an attached drive mode selector as well as a clock on the top of the dashboard and optional head-up display. Other new functions that are part of the redesign include continuous ambient lighting along the entire centre console, improved seat foam materials and a wider range of colour and material options. For the first time, Porsche will offer leather-free options in the form of Race-Tex and Pepita fabric.

As for the exterior, the upcoming Panamera won’t differ significantly from its predecessor in terms of general shape based on images of prototypes undergoing testing. The carmaker has revealed back in September that the model will be offered in four E-Hybrid variants, all of which will feature a more powerful electric motor integrated in a new dual-clutch transmission.

An increased battery capacity of 25.9 kWh (up from 17.9 kWh) and an 11-kW onboard AC charger were also mentioned, along with a semi-active chassis with new two-valve shock absorbers as standard. There’s also a high-end chassis with air suspension and active damper control. More details will be revealed when the Panamera makes its debut in a few weeks’ time.

GALLERY: 2024 Porsche Panamera prototype testing

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.