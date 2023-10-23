2024 Porsche Cayenne E3 facelift CKD in Malaysia walk-around video tour – big changes; from RM600k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Porsche, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Gerard Lye / October 23 2023 10:42 am

Launched earlier this month, the facelifted Porsche Cayenne brings with it extensive updates that go beyond the usual visual changes, which we are highlighting in our walk-around video tour. Priced at RM599,999, the new Cayenne continues to be a locally-assembled (CKD) model that comes from Sime Darby’s assembly facility in Kulim, Kedah.

The mentioned price is inclusive of taxes and duties but excludes on-the-road fees, any options and insurance. For the money, you’ll get a 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine that makes 13 PS (13 hp or 10 kW) and 50 Nm more than the pre-facelift model.

The new Cayenne now serves up 353 PS (349 hp or 260 kW) from 5,300 to 6,400 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,340 to 5,300 rpm, and the engine is paired with eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission and a variable all-wheel drive system. The included Sport Chrono package means the top speed is 248 km/h, while the 0-100 km/h time is just 5.7 seconds.

In our walk-around video tour, we cover the visual revisions made to Porsche’s most popular model, but it is the equipment updates that are the highlights. For starters, the Cayenne CKD comes with the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) adaptive air suspension, which is an option in other markets but is standard here.

The “sports car for five,” as Porsche calls it, also comes with Porsche Traction Management (PTM), Porsche Stability Management (PSM), automatic Brake Differential (ABS), Power Steering Plus and an inter-axle differential lock with a controlled multi-plate clutch.

Inside, the redesigned dashboard is occupied by a 12.6-inch curved digital instrument cluster set beside a central 12.3-inch Porsche Communication Management (PCM) touchscreen infotainment system. There’s also a new toggle-like switch to put the car in gear, which clears up space on the centre console for more storage space.

The centre console also gets an overhaul to only accommodate the climate controls, with the settings for the drive modes and other vehicle functions accessed via the dial on the new steering wheel or touchscreen.

In addition to the comprehensive standard kit list, customers also have the ability to customise their Cayenne with a range of exterior colours, interior upholsteries and wheels. There’s also a rear seat entertainment system and a catalogue of lifestyle accessories for your consideration.

Given the standard features and brand prestige you’re getting for the asking price, what do you think of the new Cayenne facelift CKD? Watch our walk-around video tour and share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

GALLERY: 2024 Porsche Cayenne facelift CKD

