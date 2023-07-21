Porsche Taycan sets fastest single EV journey regional record; Thailand to Singapore in 29 hours 15 minutes

In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / 21 July 2023 11:20 am / 0 comments

Porsche has set a new record for the fastest single journey made by an electric vehicle from Thailand to Singapore, a feat which the German brand has achieved in 29 hours and 15 minutes.

The journey from Thailand through Malaysia to Singapore was undertaken by a group of three journalists, one from each country sharing a Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo for the journey. Taking part in the drive were Pan Eu Jin from Malaysia, Pholpat Salayakanond from Thailand and Desmond Chan from Singapore, covering a distance of 1,845 km in that time.

Dubbed the Taycan Record Run, the journey saw the three participants take turns at the wheel of the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, stopping only for short intervals to recharge along the way, according to Porsche.

This model is equipped with the Performance Battery Plus specification and has received the software update from 2022, which brings an improved WLTP-rated range of 512 km courtesy of improved thermal energy management, selective front-axle motor de-coupling and improved energy recuperation strategies.

The run utilised the Shell Recharge HPC network comprised of ABB chargers which output from 180 kW to 360 kW, making use of the Taycan’s 800-volt electrical architecture to enable each charging interval to require no more than 25 minutes.

This record attempt drive began at a Shell Recharge station in Bang Yai on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, where the Taycan had its battery charge topped up at the station’s ABB 360 kW DC charger. Official timekeepers for the feat, TAG Heuer began timing at 4:00am local time as the three drivers commenced their journey.

Departing Bangkok towards the first stop in Hua Hin, all prevailing speed limits were adhered to in order to not invalidate the record attempt, says Porsche, and no additional benefits were furnished for the record attempt participants. Existing benefits on offer to all Porsche customers were used on the Shell HPC network, where EV chargers could be reserved for up to 60 minutes ahead of its users’ arrival.

Checkpoints passed in Thailand included Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Hat Yai, with passage into Malaysia made at the Sadao customs border. It was then onwards to the mid-way point of the journey, the first checkpoint in Malaysia that is Porsche Centre Penang.

A mid-way time of 17 hours and 55 minutes since the drivers departed from Bang Yai was recorded by officials at Porsche Centre Penang, where the recently installed twin-175 kW DC fast chargers were used for a 5-80% charge in 23 minutes.

The drivers in the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo made two more recharging stops in Malaysia after Penang; one at the Shell Recharge station in the Tapah southbound layby, and more one at Shell Recharge Tangkak southbound before arriving at the Tuas checkpoint into Singapore in the early hours of the morning.

The group then took the Ayer-Rajah Expressway before arriving at the SG50 lattice structure within the premises of Gardens by the Bay in Marina Bay. Arrival at the destination was recorded at 10:15 am, and authenticated timing sheets yielded a final time of 29 hours and 15 minutes for the overall journey.

