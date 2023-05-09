In Cars, Local News, Porsche, Technology / By Mick Chan / 9 May 2023 5:19 pm / 0 comments

Porsche Malaysia, through Sime Darby Auto Performance has upgraded the output of its high performance charger (HPC) facilities in Porsche Centres across Malaysia, enabling the output of up to 350 kW from the upgraded double output charger units.

The 350 kW output is cumulative from a pair of DC chargers which output 175 kW each, charging at the maximum possible rate offers a 5-80% recharge of a Porsche Taycan in under 23 minutes, according to Porsche Malaysia.

This figure is in line with the statistics for the Taycan model range which takes a maximum of 270 kW DC, enabling a 5-80% charge in 22.5 minutes to be exact, or adding 100 km in battery range in under five minutes. Besides using both chargers for the maximum charging rate, the two charging points per charger enables two units of the Porsche Taycan to be recharged at rates of up to 175 kW each.

The upgraded 350 kW DC chargers are now available at Porsche Centre Ara Damansara and Porsche Centre Penang, and the upgraded chargers will be made available at Porsche Centre Sungai Besi and Porsche Centre Johor Bahru from next month, June 2023. These upgraded DC chargers are available exclusively for owners of the Porsche Taycan.

Upgraded chargers in Porsche Centre Ara Damansra (row above); solar car port in Porsche Centre Penang (row below); click to enlarge

In addition to uprated DC chargers, a new solar panel car port has been installed at Porsche Centre Penang to capture solar energy with a canopy that covers the open-air parking facility.

Here, the canopy packs 151 panels capable of generating up to 81.51 kWp, enabling electricity consumption savings of up to 30% which is in support of the company’s carbon footprint reduction ambitions, as well as for upcoming electrified Porsche models.

These exclusive charging facilities for Taycan owners in Malaysia are complemented by a network of 180 kW high performance chargers across the country through a collaboration between Shell and Porsche, with a total of six locations in Shell stations.

These are located at the Tangkak Lay-By (south-bound), Seremban R&R (south-bound), Tapah R&R (south-bound), Pagoh R&R (north-bound), Seremban R&R (north-bound), and Simpang Pulai RTC (north-bound); read our impressions of the charging network, here.