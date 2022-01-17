In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local Car Launches, Local News, Porsche / By Jonathan Lee / 17 January 2022 8:43 pm / 0 comments

Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP) has kicked off the new year in earnest with the launch of the Porsche Taycan GTS, the latest variant in the electric vehicle stable. The mid-range performance model slots in between the 4S and Turbo, offering a happy middle ground between pace and range.

This Goldilocks positioning is mirrored in the price of the car – at RM708,000, the GTS slots slap bang in the centre of the local Taycan range, which is tax-free for 2022 and stretches from RM508,000 to RM934,000. Of course, the price does not include registration costs (electric vehicles are now exempted from road tax) nor the numerous options that look attractive on the configurator but cost an absolute bomb in real life.

As with all other Taycans bar the base model, the GTS is all-wheel drive thanks to twin electric motors that deliver a total system output of 380 kW (517 PS). A further 60 kW (81 PS) can be unlocked on overboost for up to ten seconds, bumping up power to 440 kW (598 PS); maximum torque is rated at 850 Nm. So equipped, the car can get from zero to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds before reaching a top speed of 250 km/h.

The GTS comes as standard with the same 93.4 kWh (83.7 kWh gross) lithium-ion Performance Battery Plus as the Turbo and Turbo S, but it benefits from the same efficiency measures introduced on the rest of the 2022 lineup. This means that the GTS is the first Taycan to feature a WLTP-rated range of more than 500 km, with a quoted figure of 504 km.

Like other Taycans, the GTS supports up to 270 kW of DC fast charging, adding 100 km of range in less than five minutes and filling the battery up from five per cent to 80% in 22.5 minutes. With an 11 kW AC wallbox charger, the GTS takes nine hours for a full charge.

Other upgrades include specially-tuned air suspension and Porsche Adaptive Suspension Management (PASM) dampers for a sharper driving experience, plus revised rear-wheel-steer settings and Porsche Electric Sport Sound. The Sport Chrono Package is also fitted here, replete with the usual central stopwatch.

Visually, the GTS is distinguished by the standard Sport Design Package, offering larger air intakes as well as deeper side skirts and rear diffuser. These are all finished in black, as are the door mirror bases and the side window trim. A standard, you get unique matte black 20-inch Taycan Turbo S Aero Design wheels, although you can also spec the new 21-inch RS Spyder Design alloys – again in an exclusive matte black finish.

Inside, the GTS gets black Race-Tex microfibre upholstery and brushed aluminium trim in an anodised black finish, along with standard adaptive Sports Seats Plus with 18-way adjustment and a memory function. The GTS interior package is available as an option, adding matte carbon fibre decor and contrasting stitching in either Carmine Red or Crayon (grey).

New on the options list is the electrochromic panoramic roof, which can turn opaque at the touch of a button (I mean, touchscreen). In a world-first, the glass panel is divided into nine segments that can be adjusted individually. There are four settings for you to choose from – Clear, Semi, Bold and Matt.

As with all 2022 Taycan models sold in Malaysia, the GTS gets the Premium Package as standard, adding four-zone automatic climate control, power-folding door mirrors, a passenger-side touchscreen and ParkAssist with a 360-degree camera system.

Also included as part of the purchase price are a 22 kW onboard AC charger (double the capacity of the original 11 kW unit), a Mobile Charger Connect with a five-inch touchscreen and WiFi connectivity, a Mode 3 (Type 2) charging cable and a Home Energy Manager for controlling the charging power to prevent an overload of the house’s electrical system.

The GTS also marked the global debut of the Sport Turismo wagon body style, ditching the Cross Turismo‘s raised ride height and SUV-like exterior touches. However, there’s no word yet on it being offered for sale in Malaysia, at least for the time being.