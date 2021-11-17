In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / 17 November 2021 8:33 pm / 0 comments

The Porsche Taycan line-up grows by one more version and bodystyle with the debut of the Taycan GTS at the Los Angeles Auto Show, along with the Sport Turismo body; visually a more road-focused version of the Cross Turismo, without the black bodywork cladding and the 20-30 mm gain in ride height.

Long-roof practicality comes to the Sport Turismo bodystyle as on the Cross Turismo, albeit without that car’s off-roading vehicle design cues. The more accommodating bodyshell brings 45 mm more rear occupant headroom compared to that in the fastback Taycan, with a luggage capacity of up to 1,212 litres in the back and 84 litres in the front.

The Taycan GTS can be optionally specified with a Sunshine Control-equipped panoramic roof, which employs electrically switchable liquid crystal film to change the opacity of the glass from clear to matte; this shields occupants from glare without darkening the interior, says Porsche. The roof can be darkened in nine segments, a world first, and in different, predefined patterns that can be narrow or wide.

The exterior receives the established GTS visual norm of black trim detailing, such as on the front apron, window trim, exterior mirror bases as well as in the cabin with black Race-Tex upholstery that is matched with brushed aluminium interior trim pack finished in a black anodised finish.

Like other models in the Porsche stable with the GTS suffix, the Taycan GTS is positioned between the 4S and Turbo/Turbo S variants, and in the case of the Taycan, an added benefit of even more efficiency with the fastback bodystyle being the first Taycan to surpass a WLTP-rated range of 500 km, with 504 km of range to be exact from the 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus specification.

As in AWD Taycan convention, the front and rear axle motors use single- and two-speed transmission respectively, and bring maximums of 598 PS and 850 Nm of torque in Launch Control mode for both bodystyles of the Taycan GTS, while regularly available power peaks at 517 PS, says Porsche.

Charging the Taycan GTS can be via DC fast charging at a maximum capacity of 270 kW, at which rate it can replenish 100 km of battery range in 4.75 minutes, or from 5-80% state of charge in 22.5 minutes. DC charging at 50 kW will yield 100 km of additional range in 26 minutes, or from 5-80% state of charge in 93 minutes. A full, zero to 100% charge through AC at 11 kW takes nine hours.

Both the fastback Taycan GTS and long-roof Sport Turismo do the sprint benchmarks of 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 12 seconds and the standing quarter mile (400 m) in 11.8 seconds, and a top speed of 250 km/h. The Taycan GTS fastback has an unladen weight of 2,295 kg, while the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo weighs 2,310 kg.

Suspension layouts are double wishbones in front and multi-links at the back. The established driver-focused billing of the GTS nameplate carries on into the Taycan, where the models get GTS-specific adaptive three-chamber air suspension and PASM adaptive damping systems, as well as an optional rear-wheel steering setup that has been made even sportier. The Porsche Electric Sport Sound synthesis also gets the GTS treatment, modified to yield a richer sound.

Rolling stock for both fastback and long-roofed versions of the Taycan GTS are 20-inch alloys shod in tyres measuring 245/45 in front and 285/40 at the back, housing brakes that are six-piston monobloc calipers on 390 mm cast-iron discs in front, and four-piston monobloc calipers on 358 mm cast-iron discs at the back.

The standard 20-inch wheel set is of the Taycan Turbo S Aero Design, while the optional 21-inch set is the new RS Spyder design.

Both bodystyles will arrive at dealers in Europe in the northern hemisphere spring of 2022. Pricing for the Porsche Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo start from 131,834 euros (RM622,982) and 132,786 euros (RM627,481) respectively in Germany.