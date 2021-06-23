In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / 23 June 2021 12:01 pm / 0 comments

The Porsche 911 range grows once more, this time with the addition of the GTS variants for the 992-generation of the model. This will reside at the top of the regular Carrera model range before stretching to the GT-series models, currently represented by the naturally aspirated, 9,000 rpm-capable GT3 and to be joined by the forthcoming GT3 RS.

As before, three bodystyles are offered here – Coupe, Cabriolet and Targa, the latter offered with all-wheel-drive and called the 911 Targa 4 GTS, to give its full name, while the Carrera GTS and Carrera 4 GTS – denoting rear- and all-wheel-drive – are offered in Coupe and Cabriolet forms, to make five GTS variants in total.

Powertrain in the 992-generation GTS range continues to be the turbocharged 3.0 litre boxer six-cylinder engine, here in this guise producing 480 PS and 570 Nm of torque. As with the earlier release of 992 Carrera and Carrera S models, transmission is a eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic as standard, with the option of a short-throw seven-speed manual.

In the Carrera 4 GTS Coupe variant equipped with the PDK dual-clutch automatic, the 0-100 km/h sprint is elapsed in 3.3 seconds, or 0.3 of a second quicker than its predecessor, says Porsche. Suspension in the 911 GTS Coupe and GTS Cabriolet features PASM active suspension as standard, which is lower by 10 mm compared to the regular Carrera range.

The rear suspension setup features helper springs from the 911 Turbo variants, which place the main springs under tension in all driving conditions, while movement in the rebound stroke remains the same, says Porsche. Meanwhile, the Targa 4 GTS carries over the chassis from the Targa 4 S. Brakes and the 20-inch front, 21-inch rear wheels are carried over from the 911 Turbo.

Also on the 911 GTS range as standard is the sports exhaust system, which is also paired to a GTS-specific configuration of reduced interior sound insulation. In terms of visual distinguishing cues, the 992-generation Carrera GTS continues to get darkened exterior trim as before, here featured on the headlight rims and daytime running light surrounds of the standard PDLS Plus headlamp configuration. Rear lamps are unique to the GTS range, now with the full-width light bar in a clear lens in addition to those on each side.

Standard interior equipment on the 992-generation 911 GTS features Race-Tex upholstery in black, with Sports Seats Plus featuring four-way electric adjustment as standard for the main occupants. A GT sport steering wheel with mode switch as part of the Sport Chrono package is standard on the GTS, as are the Porsche Track Precision app and tyre temperature display.

The Race-Tex trim is applied to the central sections of the seats, steering wheel rim, door handles, armrests, storage compartment lid and gear lever, with decorative seams optionally available Carmine Red and Crayon (also the exterior colours seen in this gallery). The contrasting colours also apply to the Sport Chrono clock and rev counter, while matte carbon trim is used on the dashboard and door trim.

The sportiness factor is increased further in this iteration of the GTS nameplate with the availability of the Lightweight Design package option, which brings weight reduction, chassis and downforce enhancements. To this end, the front seats in this package are carbon-fibre reinforced plastic full bucket items alike those in the GT3, while more weight is reduced with lightweight side and rear glass windows and a lightweight battery.

Infotainment in the 911 GTS range comes courtesy of the latest Porsche Communication Management with additional functions and simplified operation, according to Porsche, where the touch areas in the Media section have been enlarged and the tile rearranging option is new.

The voice assistant is improved, and can now be activated with the cue “Hey Porsche”. Apple iOS and Android mobile device users get full connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The latest generation of the Porsche 911 GTS range will be available in Germany from November this year, when it will go on sale from 140,981 euros (RM700,061) in its home market.