16 October 2020

With the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 appearing to be near its debut, the even more track-focused GT3 RS iteration of the latest Neunelfer has been sighted testing at the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

If you thought the rear wing on 992-gen GT3 development car was big, this one on the GT3 RS gets even larger, sporting a swan-neck design for the uprights as seen on more recent GT-class race cars. Extensive use of scoops and vents can be seen on the GT3 RS bodywork as on the 991-generation car, and the car here appears to go further still with mesh on the front end that could be concealing more bonnet vents.

Also as before, the GT3 RS is seen here to continue wearing the wheel arch vents that relieve air pressure in the front wheelhouses to improve effective front end downforce, doubtlessly to balance that produced by the massive rear wing.

As is current GT division tradition, the GT3 RS wears centre-locking wheels, and these could continue to be a staggered-diameter setup front and rear. Carbon-ceramic brakes should continue to be available.

Rear wheel steering can also be expected to continue service in this forthcoming GT3 RS to provide both greater agility and stability in low- and high-speed scenarios, while the even greater track focus should also mean higher spring and damper rates relative to the regular GT3.

Centre-exit exhaust pipes continue here as well, and these exhale for what will likely be a development of the current 4.0 litre naturally-aspirated flat-six engine that will drive the rear wheels exclusively. A power hike to 550 hp was rumoured for the standard 992-generation GT3, and based on that indication, the GT3 RS can be projected to make even more, possibly in the region of 560 hp.

If the regular GT3 allows for a manual gearbox, the GT3 RS will almost certainly be PDK-only. Given the motorsport roots of both cars, these will also form the basis of future race cars, like the 991-generation GT3 and GT3 RS that gave rise to the GT3 Cup and GT3 R racers, respectively. Given that the ‘standard’ GT3 for the current generation 911 has yet to debut, this 992 GT3 RS may likely take a bow sometime in 2021. Check out the spyshots gallery below.