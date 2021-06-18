In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 18 June 2021 4:33 pm / 2 comments

The sixth generation of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment system has been revealed, and it will launch in the 911, Cayenne and Panamera beginning this summer. Compared to the previous system, PCM 6.0 boasts new hardware and software architecture that supports a host of new features, along with a revised user interface.

With PCM 6.0, passengers will be greeted by a layout that boasts revised icon designs, a new font type and colour scheme, all of which contributes to better legibility. Furthermore, the system provides larger touch areas so drivers don’t have to fumble around to ensure they accessed the right function, which can take their attention off the road ahead.

Porsche also improved the Voice Pilot function of the system, allowing drivers to carry out commands without having to tap on a screen. Drivers simply need to utter the activation phrase “Hey Porsche” followed by sentences such as “I need petrol” or “I am cold” for the system to perform the necessary functions. Over time, the system can learn new phrases to more support to the driver, the German carmaker noted.

The upgraded internals also allow PCM 6.0 to perform faster calculations for the navigation system, which always takes into account real-time traffic and the latest map data. The presented map view is also less cluttered and shows traffic information for individual lanes, with different colours depending on the situation.

Android Auto users will also be glad to know that PCM 6.0 supports the feature, although a cable connection is required. Meanwhile, wireless Apple CarPlay support makes its way into the system, and Apple Music continues to come built-in as standard. Regardless of ecosystem, the Google Assistant and Siri virtual assistants are available.

The Porsche Connect companion app continues to allow drivers to access various connected features like telematics as well as remote door lock and unlock. For the Taycan and Porsche models with hybrid powertrains, the app can adjust pre-conditioning and show the vehicle status in regards to battery charge and available range. Personal data such as smartphone calendar entries can also be display on the PCM 6.0 touchscreen.

Other updates include the ability to display the Porsche Track Precision app on the touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, and it continues to feature 300 programmed international circuits and the ability to track the car’s performance.

A new beta feature being developed is the Soundtrack My Life app from Porsche Digital, which is billed as the world’s first adaptive sound function. The app does not just compile a playlist, but creates a personal soundtrack in real-time, adapting to the driving style of the person behind the wheel.