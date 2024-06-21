Porsche World Roadshow 2024 – the ultimate driving experience featuring a diverse line-up of sports cars

Posted in Cars, Local News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / June 21 2024 5:16 pm

The Porsche World Roadshow (PWRS) returns to the Sepang International Circuit from June 20-29, 2024, with Porsche Malaysia (represented by Sime Darby Auto Performance) providing participants with the ultimate driving experience.

With 23 cars and a combined power output of over 10,000 PS, the fleet of vehicles at PWRS 2024 is diverse and reflective of Porsche’s comprehensive line-up of sports cars. From the Macan GTS to the Taycan Turbo and on through to the exceptional 911 GT3 RS, each Porsche offers a unique performance profile on track, with some even going a step further off-road.

“We are thrilled to host PWRS in Malaysia as it offers a truly extraordinary driving experience for Porsche dreamers, fully immersing in sports car fascination. It offers an exclusive opportunity to experience the full potential of these high-performance machines, providing a real taste of adrenaline and the incomparable Porsche DNA,” said Christopher Hunter, CEO of SDAP.

Throughout the day, participants have the opportunity to take part in various activities designed to showcase not just the capabilities of the cars, but also the technologies that make it all possible. These include the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) and twin-turbocharged flat-six that is found on the 911 Turbo S, which is used in the acceleration and braking exercise.

Meanwhile, the high-revving, naturally-aspirated 4.0 litre flat-six in the 718 Spyder is the star of the slalom exercise, which serves to highlight the compact, yet agile nature of Porsche’s mid-engine roadster.

These exercises are all conducted under the watchful eye of certified Porsche instructors that are flown in to ensure participants are thrilled in a safe environment, including the guided track tour session in dream cars such as the track-focused 911 GT3 RS, the ear-shattering 718 Cayman GT4 RS and the 911 GTS, just to name a few.

Porsche’s more practical offerings like the Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan aren’t left out of the track action either, as they are also available as part of the driving experience. The Cayenne in particular is also used to demonstrate its off-road abilities in a dedicated section near the main circuit area.

This year’s PWRS is also special because it saw the launch of the newly facelifted Taycan as well as the preview of the second-generation, fully electric Macan, the latter now open for pre-orders ahead of a launch set to take place this year.

PWRS is the gateway to a highly engaging and immersive Porsche experience, and if you’re a fan of the brand, it’s an event well worth your time. Many felt this way and have already claimed all participation slots for this year’s event (entry fees are between RM2,888 and RM3,888), so look forward to the next one and grab the next opportunity when it comes up.

