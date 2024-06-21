2024 Porsche Macan EV previewed in Malaysia – up to 639 PS, 1,130 Nm, 613 km range; pre-orders now open

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / June 21 2024 12:00 pm

The facelifted Porsche Taycan wasn’t the only electric vehicle (EV) being presented at the Porsche World Roadshow 2024, as the all-new Macan was also previewed in Malaysia for the first time following its global reveal in January this year.

Set to officially go on sale here later this year, Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP), which represents Porsche Malaysia, is now accepting pre-orders for the second-generation Macan. “The Macan has always been the sports car in the compact SUV segment and now, with its all new powertrains and coupe-like flyline offering a sharper and sportier design, Porsche is bringing the all-electric Macan to a whole new level,” said Christopher Hunter, CEO of SDAP.

Built on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), the Macan features an 800V architecture and is being offered in two variants, namely the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo. The switch to a dedicated EV platform also brings a few firsts for the Macan, including more advanced two-valve air suspension dampers that are part of the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damping control – standard on the Turbo variant.

Rear-axle steering (up to five degrees) is also new for the Macan and offered as an option to reduce the turning circle to just 11.1 metres. Both variants feature a nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery with a gross energy capacity of 100 kWh (95 kWh usable) and have a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup, the latter joined by the electronically controlled Porsche Traction Management (ePTM).

The Macan 4’s electric motors are rated for a total system output of 387 PS (382 hp or 285 kW), but with overboost and launch control engaged, you get 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) at your disposal along with peak torque of 650 Nm. As such, the Macan 4 will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds on its way to a top speed of 220 km/h.

The Macan Turbo is even quicker with a 0-100 km/h time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 260 km/h. This is because its electric motors deliver a nominal output of 584 PS (577 hp or 430 kW), while with overboost and launch control, you get 639 PS (630 hp or 470 kW) and 1,130 Nm.

If you’re curious how much you’ll be paying for road tax in relation to these nominal outputs, it is RM515 for the Macan 4 and RM1,240 for the Macan Turbo. In terms of range, only 22 km separates the two variants, with the Macan 4 offering up to 613 km following the WLTP standard, while it is up to 591 km for the Macan Turbo.

For charging, the Macan can handle a maximum DC capacity of up to 270 kW on 800V chargers (10-80% state of charge in 21 minutes), or up to 135 kW on 400V chargers (10-80% state of charge in 33 minutes). Should you end up in the latter situation, a high-voltage switch in the battery enables bank charging by effectively “splitting” the 800V battery into two batteries, each with a rated voltage of 400V.

This is said to enable efficient charging with the need for an additional HV booster to boost 400V to 800V. There’s also slower AC charging at up to 11 kW (0-100% state of charge in 10 hours) and the EV can recuperate up to 240 kW via the electric motors while driving.

When it comes to dimensions, the second-generation Macan is larger than its predecessor, measuring in at 4,784 mm long (+58 mm), 1,938 mm wide (+11 mm), 1,622 mm tall (+26 mm) and with a wheelbase of 2,893 mm (+86 mm).

The larger body has resulted in improved practicality, with rear boot space now at 540 litres from 488 litres. With the 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats down, the luggage compartment capacity increase to up to 1,348 litres.

The lack of an engine under the bonnet also allows for a frunk that provides an additional 84 litres, which has a novel opening method where you simply need to wave your hand over the Porsche emblem (Turbo models now get badges finished in Turbonite). The same hand waving also opens the Macan’s two charge doors, one on each side.

Design-wise, one of the main highlights of the Macan is its sleek roofline that is meant to evoke the 911’s iconic “flyline” for a proper sports SUV look. Elsewhere, a lower nose and more pronounced wings make up the front end, along with a switch to split headlamps. The four-point light clusters at the top are the LED daytime running lights, while the main beams are nestled further down near the air curtains. On Turbo variants, the air curtains are more pronounced and accompanied by body-coloured blades.

Moving to the rear, there is a full-width LED light strip and a Porsche script sits between the 3D-effect taillights. Just above the intricate light assembly is an adaptive rear spoiler – part of the Porsche Active Aerodynamics – that is deployed when more downforce is needed but is otherwise flush with the body for a cleaner appearance. Together with the new body, active cooling flaps on the front air intakes, flexible covers on the fully sealed underbody, air curtains and diffuser, the drag coefficient is 0.25.

Inside, the Macan follows in the path of the facelifted Taycan by having up to three displays on the dashboard. The first two are standard and include a free-standing 12.6-inch curved instrument cluster as well as a 10.9-inch central touchscreen. As an option, you can add another 10.9-inch front passenger touchscreen, which is designed to not be visible to the driver while the vehicle is moving to prevent distraction.

Another piece of tech making its debut in the Macan is a head-up display with augmented reality that can project an image that appears to the driver at a distance of 10 metres and corresponds to the size of an 87-inch display.

Infotainment comes in the form of the standard Porsche Communication Management (PCM), which is now based on Android Automotive OS. Functions such as a digital voice assistant (“Hey Porsche”), downloadable apps and deeper integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are all included.

Fans of physical controls will be glad to know the Macan still has them on the centre console for the climate system, along with a rotary dial to adjust media volume quickly. The lack of a conventional transmission tunnel also allows for plenty of cubby space.

Pricing for the second-generation Macan isn’t available for now, but given it is now fully electric and qualifies for current EV incentives, it is expected to be less than the first-generation model, which currently retails for between RM469,000 and RM895,000. If you want one, get in touch with SDAP to place a pre-order.

Those who are interested will have plenty of customisation options to choose from, including up to 72 exterior colours (13 standard and 59 special) as well as eight wheel designs. The interior is also offered in eight colour variations along with seven interior packages and four accent packages. You can even personalise the key fob to match the vehicle’s body colour.

2024 Porsche Macan Turbo

2024 Porsche Macan 4

