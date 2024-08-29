2024 Porsche Macan Turbo in Malaysia gallery – 639 PS, 0-100 3.3s, 591 km WLTP EV range; from RM635k

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / August 29 2024 12:26 pm

Here’s a full gallery of the all-new Porsche Macan, which is now an electric vehicle (EV) that made its global debut back in January this year and was later previewed in Malaysia in June. Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP) is offering the Macan in four variants, with the one you see here being the range-topping Turbo that carries a recommended retail price (RRP) of RM635,000.

Below the Turbo is the Macan 4S at RM525,000, the Macan 4 at RM445,000 and the entry-level Macan at RM430,000. With the current EV incentives in place, the fully electric Macan is priced lower than the first-generation, internal combustion model that currently retails for between RM469,000 and RM895,000.

Underpinned by the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), the Macan features an 800V electrical architecture and is available with rear-axle steering (a first for the Macan) and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus). The Turbo and Macan 4S get two-valve air suspension dampers as standard, which are part of the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damping control system. Specifications for each variant are as follows:

Macan Turbo

Electric motors output: 584 PS (577 hp or 430 kW); 639 PS (630 hp or 470 kW) and 1,130 Nm with overboost; AWD

0-100 km/h time: 3.3 seconds

Top speed 260 km/h

Battery: 100 kWh gross (95 kWh usable) nickel manganese cobalt (NMC)

Range (WLTP): 591 km

AC charging: 11 kW; 0-100% SoC in 10 hours

DC charging: 270 kW; 10-80% in 21 minutes

Road tax (based on nominal output): RM1,240

Macan 4S

Electric motors output: 448 PS (443 hp or 330 kW); 516 PS (510 hp or 380 kW) and 820 Nm with overboost; AWD

0-100 km/h time: 4.1 seconds

Top speed 240 km/h

Battery: 100 kWh gross (95 kWh usable) nickel manganese cobalt (NMC)

Range (WLTP): 606 km

AC charging: 11 kW; 0-100% SoC in 10 hours

DC charging: 270 kW; 10-80% in 21 minutes

Road tax (based on nominal output): RM665

Macan 4

Electric motors output: 387 PS (382 hp or 285 kW); 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 650 Nm with overboost; AWD

0-100 km/h time: 5.2 seconds

Top speed 220 km/h

Battery: 100 kWh gross (95 kWh usable) nickel manganese cobalt (NMC)

Range (WLTP): 613 km

AC charging: 11 kW; 0-100% SoC in 10 hours

DC charging: 270 kW; 10-80% in 21 minutes

Road tax (based on nominal output): RM515

Macan

Electric motor output: 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW); 360 PS (355 hp or 265 kW) and 563 Nm with overboost; RWD

0-100 km/h time: 5.7 seconds

Top speed 220 km/h

Battery: 100 kWh gross (95 kWh usable) nickel manganese cobalt (NMC)

Range (WLTP): 641 km

AC charging: 11 kW; 0-100% SoC in 10 hours

DC charging: 270 kW; 10-80% in 21 minutes

Road tax (based on nominal output): RM395

Compared to its predecessor, the second-generation Macan is a much larger vehicle at 4,784 mm long (+58 mm), 1,938 mm wide (+11 mm), 1,622 mm tall (+26 mm) and with a wheelbase that spans 2,893 mm (+86 mm).

The larger body sees an increase in rear boot space to 540 litres from 488 litres, and with the 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats down, the capacity increases to 1,348 litres. You also get a frunk with 84 litres of space that can be opened by simply waving your hand over the Porsche emblem – this method also opens the EV’s two charge doors

Inside, the Macan sports up to three displays, with the 12.6-inch curved instrument cluster and 10.9-inch central touchscreen being standard, while the 10.9-inch front passenger touchscreen is optional. There’s also a head-up display with augmented reality that can project an image that appears to the driver at a distance of 10 metres and corresponds to the size of an 87-inch display.

Porsche Communication Management (PCM) is the infotainment system used in the Macan and is based on Android Automotive OS, with available functions being a digital voice assistant (“Hey Porsche”), downloadable apps and deep integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Naturally, buyers will have no shortage of options to choose from, with the catalogue consisting of numerous paint finishes, wheel designs, interior packages, accent packages and other equipment. Pre-orders for the Macan have been open since the preview, so get in touch with SDAP to spec your car to your taste.

