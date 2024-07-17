2025 Porsche Macan EV gets 2 new variants – full line-up for Malaysia; fr RM430k; up to 639 PS, 641 km range

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, International News, Local News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / July 17 2024 9:47 am

The second-generation Porsche Macan, which is now an electric vehicle (EV), has gained two new variants in the form of the base Macan as well as the Macan 4S. Both join the existing Macan 4 and Macan Turbo that were introduced when the SUV first made its debut back in January this year – a local preview took place during this year’s Porsche World Roadshow held last month.

At the same time as the global reveal of the two new variants, Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP), which represents Porsche Malaysia, has announced all Macan variants are now available for order right now. The first units are expected to arrive by the end of 2024 and carry the following recommended retail pricing:

Macan: RM430,000

Macan 4: RM445,000

Macan 4S: RM525,000

Macan Turbo: RM635,000

With the current EV incentives in place, the fully electric Macan is priced lower than the first-generation, internal combustion model that currently retails for between RM469,000 and RM895,000.

Focusing on the new variants, the base Macan features a nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery with a gross energy capacity of 100 kWh (95 kWh usable). This powers a rear-mounted electric motor that is also used in the Macan 4 with a 480A pulse inverter and silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor.

The electric motor is rated at 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW) or up to 360 PS (355 hp or 265 kW) and 563 Nm when overboost (a part of launch control) is engaged. As there’s no front-mounted electric motor, Porsche says the Macan is 110 kg lighter than the Macan 4, which contributes to a range of up to 641 km following the WLTP standard.

As for the second addition to the line-up, the Macan 4S – also with a 100-kWh battery – gets a new rear-axle electric motor and a more powerful 600A SiC pulse inverter. This is paired with a front-axle motor also used in the Macan 4 and Turbo, resulting in a total system output of 448 PS (443 hp or 330 kW). Like the entry-level variant, overboost is available to the driver, bumping outputs to 516 PS (510 hp or 380 kW) and 820 Nm.

With more grunt, the Macan 4S will complete the century sprint in just 4.1 seconds and has a top speed of 240 km/h, although range is less at 606 km. Meanwhile, the Macan with its 641 km will get from 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds on its way to a top speed of 220 km/h.

Both the Macan and Macan 4S support DC fast charging at a max capacity of 270 kW thanks to the 800V electrical architecture that is part of the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) it is built on, so the battery can get from a 10-80% state of charge within 21 minutes – the same as the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo.

Porsche also points out the Macan 4S comes equipped as standard with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damping control, adaptive air suspension with levelling system and height adjustment, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) as well as rear-axle steering.

With double the number of variants than before, here are the specifications and relevant details of each Macan variant that is being offered in Malaysia for quick referencing:

Macan

Electric motor output: 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW); 360 PS (355 hp or 265 kW) and 563 Nm with overboost; RWD

0-100 km/h time: 5.7 seconds

Top speed 220 km/h

Battery: 100 kWh gross (95 kWh usable) nickel manganese cobalt (NMC)

Range (WLTP): 641 km

AC charging: 11 kW; 0-100% SoC in 10 hours

DC charging: 270 kW; 10-80% in 21 minutes

Road tax (based on nominal output): RM395

Macan 4

Electric motors output: 387 PS (382 hp or 285 kW); 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 650 Nm with overboost; AWD

0-100 km/h time: 5.2 seconds

Top speed 220 km/h

Battery: 100 kWh gross (95 kWh usable) nickel manganese cobalt (NMC)

Range (WLTP): 613 km

AC charging: 11 kW; 0-100% SoC in 10 hours

DC charging: 270 kW; 10-80% in 21 minutes

Road tax (based on nominal output): RM515

Macan 4S

Electric motors output: 448 PS (443 hp or 330 kW); 516 PS (510 hp or 380 kW) and 820 Nm with overboost; AWD

0-100 km/h time: 4.1 seconds

Top speed 240 km/h

Battery: 100 kWh gross (95 kWh usable) nickel manganese cobalt (NMC)

Range (WLTP): 606 km

AC charging: 11 kW; 0-100% SoC in 10 hours

DC charging: 270 kW; 10-80% in 21 minutes

Road tax (based on nominal output): RM665

Macan Turbo

Electric motors output: 584 PS (577 hp or 430 kW); 639 PS (630 hp or 470 kW) and 1,130 Nm with overboost; AWD

0-100 km/h time: 3.3 seconds

Top speed 260 km/h

Battery: 100 kWh gross (95 kWh usable) nickel manganese cobalt (NMC)

Range (WLTP): 591 km

AC charging: 11 kW; 0-100% SoC in 10 hours

DC charging: 270 kW; 10-80% in 21 minutes

Road tax (based on nominal output): RM1,240

All Macan models can be ordered in a new Slate Grey Neo exterior paint finish, while a 20-inch Macan S wheel has been added the options list along with a new off-road design package. The latter adds a front bumper with an altered geometry to increase the approach angle to up to 17.4 degrees depending on the variant it is fitted on. Cars with adaptive air suspension and the off-road design package gain an additional 10 mm in ground clearance to 195 mm at the normal setting.

Porsche notes the styling package can be had in two colours – Vesuvius Grey or in body colour – whereby the front bumper, side skirts, diffuser panels and roof railings are painted accordingly. To complete the look, matching 21-inch off-road design wheels in the same shade of grey are also available.

For even more customisation potential, the roof railings can be finished in Black or Silver, with the Turbo variant getting an additional option of Turbonite. For the Macan, Macan 4 and Macan 4S, the off-road front bumper with an inlay in Vesuvius Grey can be ordered separately and also serves to increase the approach angle.

On the inside, there’s still a 12.6-inch curved digital instrument cluster display and 10.9-inch central infotainment touchscreen, with a 10.9-inch passenger display, head-up display with augmented reality technology and ambient lighting also available.

Porsche says it has upgraded the designs of the screens for all Macan models with an emotional welcoming animation, a new look as well as a Themes app to adjust the background colour of the displays and the ambient lighting to match the exterior colour – there are 12 colours to choose from.

For the Malaysian market, available options for the Macan include Power Steering Plus, electrically-opening charging covers, four-zone climate control, a 230V power outlet in the luggage compartment and a premium Bose surround sound system.

GALLERY: 2025 Porsche Macan 4S Electric

GALLERY: 2025 Porsche Macan Electric

2024 Porsche Macan Turbo Electric preview in Malaysia

2024 Porsche Macan 4 Electric preview in Malaysia

