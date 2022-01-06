In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 6 January 2022 5:27 pm / 4 comments

Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP) has launched the facelifted Porsche Macan in Malaysia, which will be offered in three variants, including the base Macan, Macan S and Macan GTS. This is the SUV’s second facelift – revealed in June last year – while the first facelift was unveiled back in 2019.

In terms of pricing, the base Macan starts from RM433,154, followed by the Macan S from RM623,593, while at the very top of the pack, the Macan GTS is priced from RM786,232 – prices inclusive of taxes and duties but excludes on-the-road fees, any options and insurance. A two-year warranty and free maintenance package is included with every purchase, although the former can be extended via the Porsche Approved Warranty programme (price on request).

As far as visual changes go, the latest Macan gets redesigned bumpers, with the one at front sporting a new slim centre inlet that leads into black C-shaped corner fins – similar to the previous Macan Turbo.

There’s also another inlet in the blacked-out lower apron that accommodates tiny fog lamps at the corners, while the running light strips have been brought closer to the headlamps, which are now Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) units by default across the range – Sport Design side mirrors with V-shaped stalks are also standard.

On the GTS, the body-coloured areas surrounding the main grille are finished in black instead for a bolder look. Elsewhere, the side blades feature a new three-dimensional design, while the rear bumper has a larger black diffuser with higher-mounted reflectors.

Moving inside, the Macan’s interior receives a new centre console that ditches the usual physical buttons for a flat panel with touch-sensitive controls, similar to other Porsche models like the Taycan, Panamera and Cayenne.

The gear lever is also shorter without a leather boot and occupies a narrower shift gate with a slim chrome surround. In the same area, you’ll also notice the shift pattern is now embossed on the gear lever button, while the embossed Macan trim piece has been moved further back to make way for a larger, but uncovered, stowage space.

Other changes include the GT Sport steering wheel taken from the latest 911, while the redesigned analogue clock is now standard equipment. The 10.9-inch touchscreen display is still linked to a Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment system, although the button clutter reduction exercise sees two dials and touch-sensitive controls taking their place above the centre air vents.

On the mechanical side of things, all Macan variants continue to feature a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission and the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive system. However, the engines have been revised with an increase in fuel pressure to 350 bar for improved fuel distribution in the cylinder and optimised combustion.

As a result, the 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit in the base Macan now delivers 265 PS and 400 Nm of torque, which is a gain of 13 PS and 30 Nm from before. This allows it to get from 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds (0.5 seconds quicker than before) and hit a top speed of 232 km/h (225 km/h previously).

Both the Macan S and GTS are powered by a 2.9 litre biturbo V6, which outputs 380 PS and 520 Nm in the former, or 26 PS and 40 Nm than before. The improved figures mean the Macan S will now take 4.6 seconds (0.5 seconds quicker) to complete the century sprint, while the top speed is now 259 km/h (254 km/h previously).

As for the GTS, its 2.9 litre mill churns out an extra 60 PS and 30 Nm to now make 440 PS and 550 Nm. These increases bring down the 0-100 km/h time by 0.4 seconds to 4.3 seconds, while the top speed is up by 11 km/h at 272 km/h. All acceleration times are with the optional Sport Chrono package, but without it, it’s an additional 0.2 seconds for each variant.

Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) dampers are standard on all variants, and the SUV’s chassis has been further optimised for greater feedback and responsiveness. The GTS now gets air suspension as standard, 10% stiffer at the front and 15% at the rear.

According to SDAP, the base Macan and Macan S come with the Premium Package as standard, which includes things like 14-way electric comfort seats with memory function, Power Steering Plus, Park Assist (includes a reverse camera and surround view), auto-dimming mirrors and a Bose sounds system.

The Macan can be ordered in 14 colours, including the new Papaya Metallic and Gentian Blue Metallic, with Python Green being exclusive for the Macan GTS. You can also choose from available special colours or utilise Porsche’s Paint to Sample programme if you’re looking for something really specific.

These are just some of the cost options available, with others being wheel sizes that start from 19 inches and go all the way up to 21 inches, various upholstery combinations, trims and many more. You’ll have to fiddle around the configurator to personalise your Macan to your liking.