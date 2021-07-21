In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Jonathan Lee / 21 July 2021 12:02 pm / 0 comments

Almost exactly three years on, the Porsche Macan has been given its second facelift since it was introduced way back in 2013. No, this is not the all-new electric model coming in 2023, but a mild revision that will see the petrol-powered SUV out to its eventual discontinuation.

Changes are minor to say the least, the biggest of which are the redesigned bumpers. At the front, the Macan gets a slim new centre inlet that leads into the black C-shaped corner fins, in a similar fashion to the previous Turbo model. An additional inlet forms part of a blacked-out lower section that also incorporates the fog lights. On the GTS, the centre section is finished in black.

The side blades also feature a new three-dimensional design, while the rear bumper has a larger black diffuser with higher-mounted reflectors. Sport Design door mirrors with V-shaped stalks are now fitted as standard, as are adaptive LED headlights (with slimmer four-point daytime running lights) and larger wheels that measure a minimum of 19 inches on the base Macan, 20 inches on the S and 21 inches on the GTS.

Inside, the Macan receives a revamped centre console with Taycan-esque flat touch-sensitive controls, replacing the usual physical buttons. The PDK gearlever is also shorter – dispensing with the leather boot and coming with an embossed shift pattern and a knurled surface at the top – while the shift gate itself is narrower and features a thin chrome surround that leads directly to the parking brake button.

Elsewhere, there’s a new analogue clock on the top of the dashboard, where the stopwatch of the optional Sport Chrono package sits. The redesigned steering wheel, available in multifunction and GT Sport variants, has been lifted from the 992 911.

Complementing the aesthetic tweaks is a revised engine range that offers more power across the lineup. Both the Macan S and GTS are now motivated by the same 2.9 litre twin-turbocharged V6 (previously a single-turbo 3.0 litre unit in the S), moving up one rung in terms of performance – they make the same power and torque as the previous GTS and Turbo respectively.

This means that the S now produces 380 PS from 5,200 to 6,700 rpm and 520 Nm of torque between 1,850 and 5,000 rpm – increases of 26 PS and 40 Nm over the outgoing car. As such, the zero-to-100 km/h acceleration time of the S, half a second quicker at 4.6 seconds, dips below the five-second mark for the first time. The top speed has also been raised by five kilometres per hour to 259 km/h.

Usurping the Turbo’s status as the range topper (for now), the GTS churns out an extra 60 PS and 30 Nm at 440 PS from 5,700 to 6,600 rpm and 550 Nm between 1,900 to 5,600 rpm. So equipped, it takes out 0.4 seconds out of its century sprint (4.3 seconds) and goes 11 km/h faster at the top end (272 km/h).

Also revised is the 2.0 litre turbo four-cylinder in the base Macan, pushing out 265 PS from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm between 1,800 to 4,500 rpm. That’s 13 PS and 30 Nm more than before, enough for the car to reach 100 km/h half a second quicker at 6.2 seconds and have a top speed seven kilometres per hour higher at 232 km/h. All models get a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive.

Under the skin, the Macan’s suspension has been tweaked for greater responsiveness, with the optional Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) dampers – standard on the S and GTS – having also been retuned. The GTS now gets air suspension as standard, 10% stiffer at the front and 15% at the rear.

GALLERY: 2022 Porsche Macan S facelift