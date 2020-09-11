In Cars, Local News, Porsche / By Anthony Lim / 11 September 2020 12:25 pm / 1 comment

Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP) has announced that the Premium Package for the Porsche Macan facelift has been enhanced with new kit worth RM39,000. The update adds Comfort Access, Park Assist with Surround View and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard fit items to the facelifted SUV, which made its local debut as a base 2.0 litre model in June last year.

The three new features add on to list of items previously available under the Premium Package, which includes 14-way power-adjustable front seats with memory function, Power Steering Plus, self-dimming mirrors, a Bose surround sound system with Apple CarPlay as well as ambient lighting.

The 2.0 litre turbocharged four in the base model develops 252 PS and 370 Nm of torque, channeled to all four wheels via a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h time of 6.7 seconds and a 225 km/h top speed.

Pricing for a new Macan base model with the enhanced Premium Package starts from RM439,351, inclusive of the 50% sales tax incentive offered by the government on CBU models until the end of the year. The Macan – which is also available in the country as a 3.0 litre turbo V6 Macan S – comes with a four-year / 200,000 km warranty and free maintenance, including parts and labour.