In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Danny Tan / 17 December 2019 11:13 am / 0 comments

Porsche has unveiled the facelifted Porsche Macan GTS. The brand’s junior SUV was given a facelift in mid-2018, and has so far been available in base 2.0L form, the more powerful S and the top-tier Turbo. The GTS is the overtly sporty sibling that slots in between the S and Turbo.

The latest Macan GTS comes with a new engine, a performance-oriented chassis, sporty design touches and enhanced equipment. Let’s start with what’s under the hood.

While the pre-facelift used a 3.0 litre biturbo V6, this one gets a 2.9 litre biturbo V6 with 380 PS and 520 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 5,000 rpm. Despite the smaller displacement, the new mill makes 20 PS and 20 Nm more than the previous model. For perspective, the Macan S has 354 PS/480 Nm while the Macan Turbo gets 440 PS/550 Nm.

Combined with a PDK dual-clutch transmission and the optional Sport Chrono package, the Macan GTS does 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds, three tenths faster than before. Top speed is 261 km/h. Porsche says that the central turbo layout, with two turbos arranged in the inner V of the engine, allows for more direct response.

The Gran Turismo Sport’s Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) damping control system has been specially tuned, along with a chassis that has been lowered by 15 mm for improved dynamics. The optional adaptive air suspension can bring ride height lower by a further 10 mm.

Porsche says that combined with the standard 20-inch RS Spyder Design wheels and the big brakes (360 mm front, 330 mm rear), the new Macan GTS has the “agility and responsiveness of a true sports car.” Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) with tungsten carbide coating or the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) sets are options. There’s also a standard sports exhaust system specifically adapted to the GTS.

Visually, the new Macan GTS comes standard with the Sport Design package with new front and rear trim and side skirts. The front apron and front section have black painted elements, which is a GTS trademark. To match the look, the LED headlights (with Porsche Dynamic Light System PDLS) and the 3D rear lights are also darkened, while the 20-inch RS Spyder Design wheels are in satin gloss black.

There’s more gloss black on the rear diffuser and the tailpipes. Standing out are the brake calipers in red.

Inside, the sporty Macan sports Alcantara on the seat centre panels, the centre console armrests and door panels; offset by brushed aluminium trim. The multifunction sports steering wheel (smooth leather wrap) with shift paddles is standard, as are the GTS-exclusve sports seats with eight-way adjustment and pronounced side bolsters. No shortage of red accents here, including on the speedometer.

Options include a Bose sound system, a smartphone tray with inductive charging, adaptive cruise control, Park Assist with rear view camera and surround view, a heated windscreen and ioniser.