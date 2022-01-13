In Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 13 January 2022 3:34 pm / 1 comment

Shell and Porsche Asia Pacific today announced the start of operations of the first Shell Recharge high performance charging (HPC) point in Malaysia, at the Shell station in Tangkak Lay-By, Johor. The first location in the Shell HPC network in the country – which will eventually consist of 12 charging points at six Shell stations located along the North-South Expressway – also marks the introduction of Southeast Asia’s first cross-border, HPC infrastructure network.

For now, the network covers Singapore and Malaysia, but it was announced at the launch today that it will later be expanded to incorporate Thailand, eventually making it possible for EV owners to make a road-trip from Singapore all the way to Bangkok. An announcement on Shell’s plans and development for its HPC network in Thailand is set to be made later this week.

The Tangkak station will be followed by the launch of charging points at Shell stations in Seremban R&R (North Bound), Seremban R&R (South Bound), Pagoh R&R (South Bound), Simpang Pulai RTC (North Bound) and Tapah R&R (South Bound), and the entire network is expected to be ready by the end of Q1 this year.

Each of the six stations will be equipped with a 180 kW DC fast charger featuring two CCS Type 2 connectors. The setup will enable a single electric vehicle to be charged at the full 180 kW rate, or two vehicles at 90 kW each.

In terms of charging, this significantly reduces wait times compared to a 50 kW charger, provided an EV is able to accomodate it. In the case of the Porsche Taycan, it can be charged from zero to 80% battery capacity in around 30 minutes, providing up to 390 km (WLTP) of extra travel distance.

Examples of charging times in relation to usable distance for the Taycan were also provided – a five-minute charge is good enough for travel from Tangkak to Melaka, while a 10-minute charge will provide enough for the car to make it to Legoland, and a 20-minute charge provides enough range for travel from Tangkak to Genting Highlands.

As mentioned in our earlier post detailing the Malaysian portion of the Recharge HPC network, the stations in the network are open to all EV users, either via a pay-per-use service or through an exclusive membership plan, which will allow you to make a reservation for a charging spot for up to an hour before your arrival via ParkEasy’s mobile app. A third tier, exclusive to Porsche owners, reduces charging costs further. For a complete breakdown of the charging rates available under all three tiers, read our story here.

The Shell HPC network will complement the company’s existing network of EV chargers that is made up of 18 ‘Reserve + Shell Recharge’ charging points in Malaysia as well as the 18 Shell Recharge 50 kW fast-charging points and 87 Greenlot public charging points in Singapore.