Shell Asia mobile app now online in Malaysia – pay for fuel, collect rewards points, integrated with BonusLink

In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 3 August 2023 12:15 pm / 3 comments

The Shell Asia mobile application has become available for Shell retail customers in Malaysia, for Apple iOS and Android mobile platforms.

To begin, a BonusLink card is required for registering on the Shell Asia app. For those without a BonusLink card, the app will create a digital version in order to proceed. Points accumulated here can be used in the Gift Catalogue, where users may redeem vouchers for food and beverages at participating Shell outlets.

At present, payment for fuel purchases on the app is possible only via credit and debit card, and this payment function can be used at participating Shell outlets in Malaysia. Going into the ‘Stations’ tab near the bottom of the screen, this will show a map of your current surroundings which will show the Shell stations around the user.

The ‘Filter’ button in yellow enables the user to search for Shell Stations by Shell App, Select stores, deli2go stores, Costa Coffee outlets, as well as for those with car wash, car oil change, motorcycle oil change, 24-hour operation, ATM, surau, and Touch ‘n Go RFID refuelling facilities.

This filtering function can also be used to narrow down the selection for a particular type of fuel, such as if one is looking for V-Power 97, V-Power Racing, FuelSave Diesel Euro 5 B7, as well as Shell Recharge EV charging outlets. As above, the filter function will show stations on the map with the fuel choice selected.

Notably for EV charging, the Shell Asia app merely identifies charging locations, and does not have the facility to activate charging. To do so, EV users planning to recharge at a Shell location will still need to use the ParkEasy mobile app (Shell Malaysia acquired a 50% stake in Pixelbyte last year, the firm behind ParkEasy).

As suggested in its name, the Shell Asia mobile app appeared to be developed not specifically for Malaysia, as upon download of the app, the user will first need to select their country (others listed include India, Indonesia, Oman, and Singapore). There appears to be more functionality coming to the app soon, as shown by the ‘stay tuned’ message in the ‘Exclusive Offers’ tab within the Rewards page, and on the ‘Offers’ tab.

LINK: Shell Asia on Apple App Store

LINK: Shell Asia on Google Play Store

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.