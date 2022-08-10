In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 10 August 2022 7:25 pm / 1 comment

Touch ‘n Go and Shell Malaysia have launched RFID payment functionality at 88 Shell stations nationwide, where customers will be able pay for fuel using the cashless method at selected pumps.

As the name suggests, the cashless payment method for purchasing fuel at participating Shell stations is enabled through an activated RFID tag. This one-time activation and registration is conducted through the Touch ‘n Go eWallet, and once that is successful, users will just need to drive their RFID-equipped vehicle to the RFID bay at the participating Shell station.

A preferred refuelling amount will need to be selected by the user beforehand, and payment for fuel will be auto-debited from the user’s Touch ‘n Go eWallet account. The RFID-equipped vehicle will be detected within seconds, says Touch ‘n Go, and the fuel pump will be reserved for the user for 80 seconds from that point.

Once refuelling is completed and the nozzle is returned, any unused amount will be refunded within 10 minutes of refuelling; however, there may be instances where the refund may take up to two business days to complete, the company said in a written response.

For customers who have been collecting loyalty points with BonusLink, Shell Malaysia has also integrated the points collection functionality into the RFID payment method launched today. The Touch ‘n Go eWallet app will prompt the user for a BonusLink card before refuelling, and one BonusLink card is supported for each RFID tag.

At this time, Touch ‘n Go’s partnership for RFID implementation for fuel purchase transactions is only with Shell, group CEO of Touch ‘n Go Group Effendy Shahrul Hamid said.

Each of the 88 Shell stations nationwide currently have two RFID bays per station, and this number may grow to include more pumps per station if uptake of the RFID payment method is encouraging, said Mobility for Shell Malaysia and Singapore general manager Seow Lee Ming.

“We are fortunate to have found a like-minded partner in Shell, who aligns with our ambition to provide customers with a cashless, contactless driving experience, and is helping us pave the way towards delivering more innovative offerings for both sets of our customers,” the Touch ‘n Go group CEO said.

The pilot programme for making payment with RFID for fuel purchases was announced in May 2021, and began with five Shell stations in the Klang Valley from July 13 to August 12 last year. In May this year, RFID availability was expanded to 35 Shell stations in the Klang Valley.

See the full list of Shell stations supporting RFID payments, here.