In Local News / By Paul Tan / 28 May 2022 10:33 pm / 0 comments

Shell has expanded the list of stations that support Touch ‘n Go RFID Fuelling to a total of 35 stations in the Klang Valley, up from the initial five stations.

The first five stations involved in the testing phase were Shell Bandar Sri Menjalara, Shell Mint Hotel, Shell NKVE Damansara, Shell Taman Connaught and Shell Taman Tun Dr Ismail. The new increased number of stations are welcome, but even with the new expanded list, availability is still limited to the Klang Valley.

The following are the stations that have RFID Fuelling enabled. When you get to the station, you will have to look for the RFID bays as not all of the pumps have RFID support.

You’ll of course first need to activate RFID Fuelling, a one-time thing. Setup is straightforward – launch the eWallet, tap on the Shell icon and then the activate fueling button. From there, you’ll be able to select the default fueling amount and even link your BonusLink card to earn loyalty points.

To refuel, you simply have to locate the specific bays with RFID signage, park your vehicle inside the RFID-enabled bay, locate the LED screen (on top of or on the ground, in front of the bay). Once the reader has detected the vehicle, the system will then reserve the pump, and when the screen shows a green pump icon, you’ll have 80 seconds to begin the fueling process.