In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 13 February 2020 1:36 pm / 0 comments

Touch ‘n Go and Shell Malaysia will be signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the implementation of an RFID fuel payment system at selected participating Shell stations.

This setup enables customers to make payments for fuel at the refuelling bay without requiring interaction with their mobile phones or a point-of-sale system, and transaction details will be immediately available to the user through the Touch ‘n Go eWallet mobile app, said Touch ‘n Go CEO Syahrunizam Samsudin.

To further encourage take-up, Touch ‘n Go is offering the installation of 10,000 RFID tags free of charge for customers who spend a minimum of RM50 through their Touch ‘n Go eWallet, from February 15 to March 31. Additionally, e-tunai recipients are entitled to receive RM5 and RM2 in cashback with a minimum spend of RM20 at Shell stations nationwide, from February 17 to March 14.

The participating Shell stations include Wangsa Maju 2, Taman Connaught, Kota Warisan 1, PLUS Highway Jalan Duta entrance (Klang-bound), Desa Aman Puri, Jalan Kuchai Lama 2, Kota Damansara Seksyen 6, Sri Hartamas, Jalan Kepong 2 (Lot 4086 Jln Kepong Mukim Batu, Kuala Lumpur, 52100), and Jalan Cheras KM 5.5 (PT 7430 HSD 111856, Kuala Lumpur, 56100).

“950 Shell stations have become cashless with our Touch ‘n Go eWallet. Soon, Malaysians will be able

to experience RFID fuelling, that allows payments to be completed at the bay without any interaction

with their mobile phone or point-of-sale system,” Touch ‘n Go CEO Syahrunizam said.

Touch ‘n Go RFID tags are available at fitment centres nationwide for RM35 beginning February 15, and this price includes a one-time replacement on the same vehicle with no time limit imposed. Beyond Shell, other fuel pump outlets will begin accepting RFID payments from the fourth quarter, and other services where RFID payments will be accepted include parking, which will be implemented in the third quarter of this year.

This payment method will commence for drive-through retail outlets such as as coffee and fast food retailers in the first quarter of 2021, and Touch ‘n Go is already working with popular shopping malls and buildings for RFID parking payment.

To recap, Touch ‘n Go RFID functions through a radio frequency chip that is affixed to either the vehicle’s windscreen or headlamp. In the case of the setup for refuelling bays, an overhead scanner reads the chip and deducts the set amount from the user’s eWallet, similar to the RFID operation at highway toll plazas.