In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 13 July 2021 6:22 pm / 0 comments

In May, Touch ‘n Go (TnG) – in collaboration with Shell Malaysia – announced that it would soon kick off its TNG RFID Fuelling pilot programme at selected Shell stations in the Klang Valley. Ahead of its public deployment, the cardless and contactless system has started trials at five Shell stations from today, July 13 until August 12.

The five stations involved in the testing phase are Shell Bandar Sri Menjalara, Shell Mint Hotel, Shell NKVE Damansara, Shell Taman Connaught and Shell Taman Tun Dr Ismail. Pilot programme testers will get RM20 cashback in eWallet credit to try out the new payment option.

The setup enables customers to make payments for fuel at the refuelling bay without requiring any interaction with an app on their mobile phones or engaging with a point-of-sale system – payment is made via the TnG eWallet linked to RFID.

You’ll of course first need to activate RFID Fuelling, a one-time thing. Setup is straightforward – launch the eWallet, tap on the Shell icon and then the activate fueling button. From there, you’ll be able to select the default fueling amount and even link your BonusLink card to earn loyalty points. Finally, key in the six-digit OTP provided and activation is complete. Naturally, you’ll have to ensure that your wallet has enough balance to carry out the fueling.

As for the fueling process, you simply have to locate the specific bays with RFID signage, park your vehicle inside the RFID-enabled bay, locate the LED screen (on top of or on the ground, in front of the bay). Once the reader has detected the vehicle, the system will then reserve the pump, and when the screen shows a green pump icon, you’ll have 80 seconds to begin the fueling process.

Upon completion, the transaction will be immediately available in the eWallet transaction history. What happens if you pump under the default amount? Well, any unused amount will be refunded into your eWallet.

In order to get the RM20 cashback, pilot programme testers will need to make at least two RFID Fuelling transactions with a minimum spend of RM10 each during the month-long trial period. They’ll also need to share their RFID Fuelling experience via a simple survey via email by August 15.