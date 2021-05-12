In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 12 May 2021 1:09 pm / 1 comment

In February last year, Touch ‘n Go (TnG) and Shell Malaysia announced that they would be collaborating on the implementation of a RFID fuel payment system at selected participating Shell stations. It now looks like the system is being readied for deployment.

According to TnG, RFID users will soon be able to make their petrol purchase via the RFID tags on their vehicles. An email invitation has been sent out to selected customers, inviting them to participate in a pilot programme for the TNG RFID Fueling system at five Shell petrol stations in the Klang Valley.

Those sent the email can click on the supplied link to register their interest, and if selected, will receive up to RM20 worth of eWallet credit to try out the new payment option.

The setup enables customers to make payments for fuel at the refuelling bay without requiring any interaction with their mobile phones or a point-of-sale system, with payment made via the TnG eWallet linked to RFID. Upon the completion of the refueling process, transaction details will be immediately available to the user through the Touch ‘n Go eWallet mobile app.

The five stations involved in the TNG RFID Fuelling pilot programme are Shell Bandar Sri Menjalara, Shell Mint Hotel, Shell NKVE Damansara, Shell Taman Connaught and Shell Taman Tun Dr Ismail. According to Shell, the invitation is being extended to selected users of TNG RFID living within the vicinity of the five pilot stations, based on a list of preset criteria.