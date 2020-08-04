In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 4 August 2020 10:50 am / 0 comments

Shell Malaysia has announced that Touch ‘n Go RFID self-fitment kits are now available for purchase at selected fuel stations in the country, priced at RM35 each. With this, motorists now have an additional avenue to obtain the do-it-yourself pack, aside from getting it from Lazada, Shopee and official fitment centres.

As we’ve demonstrated, installing the RFID tag included in the kit is a rather simple process, as each self-fitment kit comes with an installation guide that can be accessed via a QR code on the front as well as a step-by-step guide within the pack.

It is recommended to install the tag on the top left corner of the windscreen, or in the middle of the left headlamp, as RFID readers at the tolls are aimed at the left-hand side of the car. The tag should also be situated 5 cm away from metal parts, which on the windscreen means away from the A-pillar, and if located on the headlamp, this means distancing from bodywork.

Should you choose to install the tag on the windscreen, be wary of the metal content used for your window tint, as there is a possibility of interference. You’ll also want to place it in a location clear of the wiper’s path, so don’t stick it too far towards the centre. Given these caveats, the headlamp is a preferable place to fit the tag.

Once the installation is complete, the next step is to activate the tag, which can be done in two ways: logging into the Touch ‘n Go Mobility Experience website or via the Touch ‘n Go eWallet mobile app. You’ll be required to enter a few details such as your vehicle’s make and model, registration number, and the RFID tag number that is printed on the pack’s card. Following this, a notification will be sent to your phone, and the tag will be active and ready to use.

For now, the RFID tag can be used for toll payments only, but there are more service that will soon accept payment via this method. In the case of Shell, the setup could enable customers to make payments for fuel at the pumps without requiring interaction with their mobile phones or a point-of-sale system.