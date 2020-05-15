In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 15 May 2020 4:38 pm / 1 comment

There’s now an alternative way to have a Touch ‘n Go RFID tag fitted to your car, as the company will begin selling self-fitment kits on Lazada and Shopee for RM35 (the same price as at fitment centres), beginning May 16, 2020.

“Safety is our priority. We’ve introduced a DIY kit to bring further convenience as we understand that people will want to move safer in the comfort of their car,” said Syahrunizam Samsudin,” chief executive officer of Touch ‘n Go.

With the kit, you won’t need to head to a fitment centre to get an RFID tag installed and activated, as you can now do all that at home. The kit includes step-by-step instructions on how to install and activate the RFID tag, and the company has also released a video for reference.

The process simply involves cleaning the surface of your car’s upper left windscreen or left headlamp applying sticking the tag. Do keep in mind that there are problems with reading RFID signals through metallised window film (the stickers work fine with regular tints), so if your car is tinted with such films, it’s best to apply it to the headlamp instead.

Once fitted, users will need to register an account on TnG’s Mobility Experience platform, which will require the insertion of the RFID tag number and vehicle details. From there, simply link the RFID tag to your TnG eWallet account and you should receive an activation SMS within 24 hours, indicating it is ready for use.