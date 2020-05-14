Touch ‘n Go has announced through its Facebook page that selected RFID fitment centres have been reopened from May 13, following their closure on March 18 in line with the movement control order.

The fitment centres that have reopened are as follows:

  • Tesco Bukit Puchong
  • D’Pulze Cyberjaya
  • Giant Kelana Jaya
  • Duta-Ulu Klang Expressway (DUKE) Segambut toll RnR
  • E Max Car Accessories, Taman Permata
  • H2O House of Tyres and Rims, Klang
  • V Pro Car Accessories, Puchong
  • Wan Hing Automotive, Bandar Baru Bangi
  • Best Tune Auto Workshop, Sungai Jawi
  • SS Tyre and Motorcraft Enterprise, Georgetown, Penang
  • Bok Tyre and Battery, Bayan Lepas
  • Chia Auto Center, Pandan Indah
  • Success Service and Maintenance, Johor Bahru
  • Pit Stop Auto Care, Johor Bahru
  • Lim Tayar Subang Jaya
  • Lim Tayar Seremban 2
  • Lim Tayar Hulu Klang, Ampang

    • The Touch ‘n Go RFID system was launched in February this year, which at the same time saw the conclusion of the public pilot programme that began in September 2018. The RFID tags have been priced at RM35 from February 15, includes one-time free replacement (on the same vehicle) should there be damage from any cause.