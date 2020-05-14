Touch ‘n Go has announced through its Facebook page that selected RFID fitment centres have been reopened from May 13, following their closure on March 18 in line with the movement control order.
The fitment centres that have reopened are as follows:
The Touch ‘n Go RFID system was launched in February this year, which at the same time saw the conclusion of the public pilot programme that began in September 2018. The RFID tags have been priced at RM35 from February 15, includes one-time free replacement (on the same vehicle) should there be damage from any cause.