In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 14 May 2020 11:23 am / 0 comments

Touch ‘n Go has announced through its Facebook page that selected RFID fitment centres have been reopened from May 13, following their closure on March 18 in line with the movement control order.

The fitment centres that have reopened are as follows:

Tesco Bukit Puchong

D’Pulze Cyberjaya

Giant Kelana Jaya

Duta-Ulu Klang Expressway (DUKE) Segambut toll RnR

E Max Car Accessories, Taman Permata

H2O House of Tyres and Rims, Klang

V Pro Car Accessories, Puchong

Wan Hing Automotive, Bandar Baru Bangi

Best Tune Auto Workshop, Sungai Jawi

SS Tyre and Motorcraft Enterprise, Georgetown, Penang

Bok Tyre and Battery, Bayan Lepas

Chia Auto Center, Pandan Indah

Success Service and Maintenance, Johor Bahru

Pit Stop Auto Care, Johor Bahru

Lim Tayar Subang Jaya

Lim Tayar Seremban 2

Lim Tayar Hulu Klang, Ampang

The Touch ‘n Go RFID system was launched in February this year, which at the same time saw the conclusion of the public pilot programme that began in September 2018. The RFID tags have been priced at RM35 from February 15, includes one-time free replacement (on the same vehicle) should there be damage from any cause.