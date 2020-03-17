In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 17 March 2020 3:16 pm / 0 comments

In light of the Movement Control Order announced by the prime minister overnight, Touch ‘n Go RFID fitment centres, TNG Hubs and CECs (Customer Experience Centres) will be closed from March 18 until March 31 in line with the Malaysian government’s efforts in curbing the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Reloading services will still be available at self service kiosks (SSKs) and at petrol stations, or alternatively users can reload their credit in the TNG eWallet through PayDirect. “Touch ‘n Go is committed to taking necessary measures to safeguard the best interests of health and wellbeing of our customers, employees and partners,” Touch ‘n Go said in a statement.

On the local public transport front, Prasarana has said that all of its train and bus services will operate as usual from tomorrow, which is the start of the 14-day nationwide limited movement order, adding that monitoring will be done to ensure an optimum frequency schedule as the situation progresses.

The Restricted Movement Order was issued by the Malaysian government on March 16, which restricts international travel for Malaysians and closing of international borders, as well as the closure of educational institutions, non-essential public services and private sector operations.