25 June 2020

With the advent of the Touch ‘n Go self-fitment kit available for sale online from May, road users now have the option of purchasing the do-it-yourself pack from Lazada and Shopee for RM35, which is the same price as at fitment centres. This is particularly handy in light of social distancing, where conducting the fitment oneself at home does away with the exposure to public spaces.

Each self-fitment kit comes with an installation guide provided via the QR code on the front, though a step-by-step guide is included within the pack anyway. The recommended placement of the RFID kit on one’s vehicle is the same as before; on the top left corner of the windscreen, or in the middle of the left headlamp.

This is because the RFID readers at the tolls are aimed at the left-hand side of the car, and should anyone have their kits installed on the right-hand side of their cars, the toll barriers are not going to open for them. In terms of placement, the RFID kit needs to be situated 5 cm away from metal parts, which on the windscreen means away from the A-pillar, and if located on the headlamp, this means distancing from bodywork.

If you do install the RFID kit on the windscreen, there is less concern regarding windscreen tint as the element is now located on the outside of the windscreen, rather than on the inside as the case was with the older version. Now because the kit needs to be clear of the wiper’s path, be sure not to stick it too far towards the centre, too. Additionally, there is still a possibility of interference with tints of high metal content, so the headlamp remains the better location for fitment.

What about theft, since the sticker is located on the car’s exterior? This is prevented by the sticker that is designed to break when it is removed, and so there is no worry of yours being stolen for use on someone else’s vehicle at your own expense. For this reason, the sticker should not be applied to a headlamp with a protective film already installed, as this allows the RFID sticker to be carved out of the additional layer, intact.

With installation complete, what’s remaining is the activation of the RFID tag. This can be done in two ways; you can log on to the Touch ‘n Go Mobility Experience website, or use the Touch ‘n Go eWallet mobile app. There, you’ll just have to enter a few details such as your vehicle’s make and model, registration number, and the RFID tag number that is printed on the pack’s card. Once complete, a notification will be sent to your phone, and it’s good to go.

For now, the RFID setup continues to serve at toll gantries only, however there are more service that will soon accept payment via this method, such as for fuel, drive-through food and beverage outlets and more. What do you think of the RFID self-fitment kit, or better yet, what have your own experiences been? Let us know in the comments section, dear readers.