Shell Recharge launches its largest EV charging hub in Genting – DC rate at RM2.80/kWh, AC RM1.30/kWh

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / July 10 2024 7:26 pm

Shell Recharge has launched its largest electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in Malaysia located at the highest point of Resorts World Genting. The new EV charging hub signifies Shell Recharge’s successful strategic alliance with Porsche Malaysia and Genting Malaysia as it strives to become a key provider of e-mobility connectivity solutions in the country as well as across borders.

The Genting high-performance charging (HPC) hub was first announced last December and its launch was also accompanied by another achievement, as it has been certified by The Malaysia Book of Records as the highest altitude EV charging hub in the country at 1,865 metres above sea level.

“The completion of this record-breaking Shell Recharge HPC hub located at one of the highest altitudes in Malaysia represents a significant feat in our efforts to build EV charging connectivity in this country. Two years ago, we launched our first Shell Recharge HPC charging point in Tangkak, Johor which was followed closely by the announcement of the completion of seven HPC charging locations along the North-South highway eight months later,” said Seow Lee Ming, general manager of Shell Mobility, Malaysia.

“This latest milestone further cements our commitment in expanding our innovative e-mobility solutions nationwide, while providing assured speed, range and connectivity for EV drivers,” she continued, adding the more HPC hubs will be launched along the East Coast Expressway very soon to further expand Shell Recharge’s network.

As promised by Shell Recharge, the Genting HPC hub features 10 bays, with four of them being served by a pair of DC fast chargers (each with two CCS2 charging guns) than can deliver up to 360 kW of charging capacity. Meanwhile, three AC chargers (each with two Type 2 charging guns) rated at 22 kW each serve the remaining six bays.

In terms of operation, each DC fast charger can deliver up to 360 kW when only one EV is plugged in, but the output is split to 270 kW and 90 kW when there are two EVs charging at the same time.

Pricing for the 360 kW DC fast chargers at the Genting HPC hub is RM2.80 per kWh, and users are afforded 15 minutes of idling time when their EV is fully charged at no charge. Following this, RM10 is charged for every 15 minutes thereafter, with the maximum charge per session being RM400. There is also a confirmation fee of RM10, which is waived if the bay is claimed within 10 minutes.

Should you purchase the ParkEasy Plus credit bundle, you’ll enjoy 15% off the charging rate, so it becomes RM2.35 per kWh. A larger discount of 40% is given to Shell Recharge Gold members, which not only reduces the rate to RM1.65 per kWh, but also lowers the idle time charge (after the first 15 minutes which isn’t charged) to RM6 per 15-minute block of time.

Porsche Taycan owners get an exclusive and complimentary three-year Shell Recharge Platinum membership, enabling them to use the 360 kW DC fast chargers at a rate of just RM0.80 per kWh. This tier of membership also further lowers the aforementioned idle time charge to RM5 per 15-minute block of time.

Gold and Platinum members also enjoy a longer reservation time of 60 minutes before they are charged the confirmation fee, which is lowered to RM5 for the Platinum tier. There two tiers come with an annual quote of 350 kWh.

For the 22 kW AC chargers, a standard rate of RM1.30 per kWh applies to all, along with a RM8 confirmation fee (waived if bay is claimed within 10 minutes) and idling fee of RM2 every 30 minutes after the first 15 minutes that is not charged.

We should point out the cost of using the chargers at the Genting HPC hub is generally higher than other Shell Recharge Destination and HPC sites. Here’s a simplified view for you to draw comparisons.

Shell Recharge Destination sites with 22 kW AC chargers

Confirmation fee (waived if bay is claimed within 10 minutes): RM5

Charging rate (per kWh): RM1

First 15 minutes of idling: RM0

Every 30 minutes thereafter: RM1

Shell Recharge HPC sites with 120 kW and/or 180 kW DC chargers

Confirmation fee (waived if bay is claimed within 10 minutes): RM5 (public/standard, ParkEasy Plus, Gold); RM2.50 (Platinum)

Charging rate (per kWh): RM2.20 (public/standard); RM1.85 (ParkEasy Plus); RM1.30 (Gold); RM0.80 (Platinum)

First 15 minutes of idling: RM0

Every 15 minutes thereafter: RM8 (public/standard, ParkEasy Plus); RM4.80 (Gold); RM4 (Platinum)

Maximum charge per session: RM200

Reservation time: 10 minutes (public/standard, ParkEasy Plus); 60 minutes (Gold, Platinum)

Annual quota: 350 kWh (Gold, Platinum)

Shell Recharge HPC sites with 60 kW DC chargers

Confirmation fee (waived if bay is claimed within 10 minutes): RM5 (public/standard, ParkEasy Plus, Gold); RM2.50 (Platinum)

Charging rate (per kWh): RM1.50 (public/standard); RM1.25 (ParkEasy Plus); RM0.90 (Gold); RM0.80 (Platinum)

First 15 minutes of idling: RM0

Every 15 minutes thereafter: RM8 (public/standard, ParkEasy Plus); RM4.80 (Gold); RM4 (Platinum)

Maximum charge per session: RM200

Reservation time: 10 minutes (public/standard, ParkEasy Plus); 60 minutes (Gold, Platinum)

Annual quota: 350 kWh (Gold, Platinum)

Current users of the Shell Recharge network will notice a change to the reservation fee, which is waived if the charging bay is claimed within 10 minutes of a booking. This is a change to the reservation feature that was also announced at the launch and will be live come July 15, 2024.

Another announcement made is an exclusive ParkEasy promotion whereby users who top up a minimum of 100 ParkEasy credits between July 15 and August 15 this year will get RM30 worth of Shell vouchers (terms and conditions apply).

Prior to the launch, a convoy of Taycan models made their way up to Resorts World Genting for a demonstration of the high-speed chargers. “Our first all-electric sports car has been the game changer since it was first introduced in 2019. Now, we are delighted to surge ahead once again with Shell Malaysia and Genting Malaysia, enabling 360 kW high-power charging for the first time in the country,” said Christopher Hunter, CEO of Sime Darby Auto Performance, representing Porsche Malaysia.

