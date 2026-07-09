A total of 6,416 public EV chargers installed as of May 31, 2026; 30,000 chargers targeted by 2030 – MITI

In Local News / by Mick Chan / July 9 2026 11:19 am

A total of 6,416 electric vehicle chargers have been installed nationwide as of May 31, 2026, the ministry of investment, trade and industry (MITI) has stated, reported Bernama. This total is comprised of 2,143 DC chargers and 4,273 AC chargers, the ministry stated.

“To address the shortage of chargers, the government has identified the challenges and implemented measures to increase the number of charging facilities nationwide. In this regard, the whole-of-government approach continues to be strengthened through the implementation of the EV Charging Bay Guidelines by PLANMalaysia, which has shortened the approval process to as little as 14 working days,” MITI stated.

“The approach includes ongoing engagement with local authorities, the Energy Commission, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, charging point operators, the EV Charging Industry Association and the Malaysia Zero Emission Vehicle Association,” it continued.

Compared to the previously set nationwide target of 10,000 public EV chargers by the end of 2025, the number achieved on December 31, 2025 was 5,624 chargers, of which 1,923 units, or 34%, were DC chargers, according to MITI minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Yesterday, MITI deputy minister Sim Tze Tzin said in the Dewan Rakyat that the government is refining its policies and incentives to accelerate EV ecosystem development, including expanding charging facilities nationwide, reported New Straits Times.

“Malaysia aims to provide 30,000 charging facilities by 2030. The government acknowledges that there is currently a shortage of such facilities,” Sim stated in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

“What the government is doing now is collaborating with stakeholders, particularly TNB, to construct substations. For charging points to function effectively, we need substations to supply sufficient direct current power, so we must construct more of these substations,” Sim said.

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