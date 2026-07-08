More EV chargers require more substations; gov’t working with TNB, CPOs to advance ecosystem – Sim

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / July 8 2026 2:35 pm

Malaysian deputy investment, trade and industry (MITI) minister Sim Tze Tzin today said in the Dewan Rakyat that the government is refining its policies and incentives to accelerate EV ecosystem development, including expanding charging facilities nationwide, Bernama reports.

“The construction of charging facilities requires substations to ensure adequate power supply,” he said, adding that the government is working with several stakeholders including Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to build more power substations, and is holding discussions to provide incentives to charging facility operators (CPO) in order to promote the construction of more chargers.

“If there are no substations, no party can build charging facilities as the power supply is insufficient. Hence, this effort requires incentives, appropriate policies and the development of the entire ecosystem.

“It takes time, but the government has taken note of the suggestions put forth and will work to improve implementation,” said Sim.

Malaysia fell very short of its 10,000-public EV charger nationwide target by end-2025. MITI minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani revealed a few months back that on the last day of 2025, the number was 5,624 (1,923 of them DC, or 34%).

We’d normally visit PLANMalaysia’s national electric vehicle charging network (MEVnet) dashboard for the latest number, but it appears to be temporarily closed – a notice on the website says: “Data updates and dashboard management are temporarily suspended for the process of handing over the custodianship mandate from the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) to the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii).”

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