Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and DHL Express Malaysia (DHL) have entered into a memorandum of understanding for the introduction of electric vehicles into the logistics firm’s fleet, The Edge Markets has reported.

The first run of tailpipe emissions-free vehicles will be three units of the Nissan e-NV200, which DHL expects to receive within nine months, The Star reported. In this pilot phase, TNB is setting up charging infrastructure for the EV delivery fleet at DHL’s service centre on Jalan Chan Sow Lin, Kuala Lumpur.

This will be joined by two more direct fast-chargers in two more locations in the Klang Valley – one being at the Dayabumi substation in the city centre – along the vehicles’ delivery routes. The energy firm will install state-of-the-art 60 kW fast chargers, which will give the delivery EVs 6 km of range for every minute of charging, said TNB chief retail officer Datuk Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan to The Star.

The e-NV200 delivery vans are expected to offer a usable range of about 200 km from seven hours of continuous charging overnight, and DHL delivery personnel average a daily distance of 180 km in urban deliveries, DHL Express Malaysia and Brunei managing director Julian Neo told the news daily.

“As TNB plans to instal more EV charging stations to accommodate the increased number of commercial EVs along their delivery routes for DHL, we are indirectly creating demand for EVs in the near future. With that in mind, TNB is open to more partnerships in the fleet industry and aims to develop a mutually beneficial business model to instal, maintain and sustain the EV charging infrastructure along the routes most frequently used by delivery fleets,” Megat Jalaluddin said.

Meanwhile, DHL managing director Neo said that the logistics company’s use of electric vans marks the beginning of its efforts towards making its last-mile delivery and line-hauls greener.

The partnership aligns with DHL’s goal of achieving zero-emissions logistics by 2050, and is also part of the wider Deutsche Post DHL Group’s efforts in decarbonising; it plans to invest a total of seven billion euros (RM35 billion) over the next 10 years towards climate-neutral logistics.