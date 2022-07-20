In Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 20 July 2022 5:24 pm / 0 comments

At the launch of the 2022 Perodua Alza earlier today, prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob proposed to national utility company Tenaga Nasional (TNB) and Perodua that they should cooperate to introduce affordable electric vehicle (EV) charging rates for the people.

He said TNB is currently working to increase its energy production by using renewable energy sources and also provide adequate EV charging stations. “At the same time, Perodua can explore new opportunities, including producing high quality electric vehicles that Malaysian families can afford,” he said.

“In fact, telecommunication companies like Telekom Malaysia can also work with these two parties to provide data package that will enable users to book EV charging sessions online,” he said. He added that national telecommunications companies such as Telekom Malaysia could work with both parties involved to provide data packages that will enable users to make reservations online for EV charging.

Ismail Sabri said such cooperation should be forged as soon as possible to overcome the effects of climate change impacting the world, and also to ensure sustainable development of the country, as Bernama reports. He added that such a move would also help achieve the country’s target of being a carbon-neutral nation by as early as 2050.

He said the government is also ready to discuss with the private sector to ensure that the policies or initiatives introduced are in line with the country’s direction.

Separately, Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said the automaker was still studying the matter of EVs. “It is in the planning stage. We will make and announcement when there is concrete cooperation with other national companies,” he said at the Alza press conference this morning.