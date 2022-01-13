In BMW, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 13 January 2022 10:44 pm / 0 comments

BMW Group Malaysia has just signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with partners Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), Siemens Malaysia and Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) to further develop the electric vehicle ecosystem and infrastructure in the country.

The agreement was signed earlier today at the NEXTGen Malaysia event, which is a three-day expo centred around sustainability and electrified mobility. This is a follow-up to the automaker’s claim of installing multiple DC fast chargers at key points across the country, which include interstate rest stops, shopping malls, and car dealerships.

BMW’s full range of electric cars were on display, those being the iX, iX3, i4, i3s and MINI Cooper SE (check out all the EVs that are currently on sale or coming in 2022, here). Also shown on site is the Siemens VersiCharge AC wallbox, which is configurable to supply between 7.4 kW (single-phase, 230-volt) to 22 kW (three-phase, 400-volt). Attached to it is a seven metre-long Type 2 cable as standard.

Not present at the event was the Siemens SiCharge D DC fast charger. Four variants are available – 160, 180 Flex, 240 Flex and 300 Flex (numbers denote kilowattage), all sharing the same full-colour 24-inch touchscreen display and integrated touchless payment system. Two outlets are standard, and it can be configured with twin CCS2 connectors or one CHAdeMO/one CCS2. An additional 22 kW AC outlet can be had as well.

Tenaga Switchgear, a TNB subsidiary, was also present with mockups of its soon-to-be launched AC and DC chargers. The AC charger (Type 2 connector) is currently available in the sole 7 kW output (meant for widescale single-phase installations), while the DCFC (CCS2 interface) has a maximum output of 120 kW. Both chargers are designed and manufactured locally at the company’s factory in Kota Damansara.

In fact, we were told that Tenaga Switchgear will be installing a DCFC at its headquarters (near Emporis, Kota Damansara) as early as next month, so EV users can look forward to that. Payments (touchless) can be made using your debit or credit card, so no subscriptions are necessary.

TNB also has plans to set up a dedicated EV charging station (cordially termed electron) in Bangsar, right within the vicinity of the Abdullah Hukum LRT station. The station (operated by TNB) will be much like your regular petrol station, except it’s completely outfitted with DC fast chargers, and the roof lined with solar panels. TNB expects the station to be up and operational by end-2023.

At the signing, TNB CEO Datuk Ir. Baharin Din said: “Our aspiration is to be the leading provider of sustainable energy solutions in Malaysia and beyond. Electrification of mobility is a natural next step for the automotive sector, and we are thrilled to be able to accelerate its uptake alongside BMW Group Malaysia through our longstanding partnership in making charging infrastructures more accessible across the country.”

Meanwhile, Shell and Porsche Asia Pacific have already announced the commencement of the Shell Recharge high performance charging (HPC) point at the Shell station in Tangkak Lay-By, Johor. This is the first of six confirmed locations along the North-South Expressway (PLUS highway). More to come!

