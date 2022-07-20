In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 20 July 2022 10:44 am / 14 comments

Finally, the 2022 Perodua Alza has been officially launched in Malaysia. The drapes were pulled back by prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob this morning at the KL Convention Centre. The launch was also attended by Daihatsu president Soichiro Okudaira. Three variants of the seven-seater MPV are offered – X, H and AV – and all are powered by the Myvi facelift‘s 1.5L Dual VVT-i engine and D-CVT automatic gearbox.

First things first, the price. The new Alza starts from RM62,500 for the X, rising up to RM68,000 for the mid-spec H. The range-topping AV is yours for RM75,500, on-the-road without insurance, with sales tax. These final prices are slightly higher than the SST-exempted tentative figures released earlier, which were RM62,000, RM68,000 and RM75,000.

Of course, these prices are higher than those of the old Alza, which was from RM52,661 to RM60,525, if you discount the sub-RM50k manual version. But as you’ll see, the D27A Alza is a big upgrade from its JDM-based predecessor in every department. By the way, P2 sold almost 400,000 units of the original Alza since its launch in November 2009. That’s 13 years and two facelifts (2014 and 2018) ago!

Non-identical twins

As you would have heard by now, the Alza has been merged with the new Toyota Avanza/Veloz and Daihatsu Xenia, which are top-sellers in Indonesia. This makes sense for all parties concerned – bigger volume of shared parts, lowered costs, more parties to share development costs with – and let’s not forget that Perodua, Astra Daihatsu Motor in Indonesia and Daihatsu in Japan are all under the same giant T-branded umbrella. This move means that the Avanza/Xenia is now a monocoque front-wheel drive MPV.

This is just a rebadge then? Not exactly, because that implies that P2 took someone else’s product and slapped its badge and bumper on it. Like the Perodua Ativa, Daihatsu Rocky and Toyota Raize project, the D27A is a joint development project that started back in April 2018, and P2/Malaysia had plenty of influence in the outcome, more so than in the Ativa project as this is an ASEAN car.

The Alza being part of an ASEAN project is a good thing, as the final result is a car that’s specifically tailored to our needs, down to the tiniest detail. Car guys like JDM, but generally, the preferences of car users in our part of Asia differ greatly from Japanese design and requirements.

On to the design differences between the Alza and the Veloz, which by the way, is the more premium version of the Avanza. As you’d expect, the Alza’s front grille and bumper is completely unique, giving it a distinct face. The rear bumpers and wheels are also different, and so are the headlamps and rear lights (no full-width LED bar here). The Alza’s lights are more similar in style to the Avanza/Xenia, but only the Veloz will be sold in Malaysia so there’s a fair bit of differentiation.

The biggest difference that’s immediately apparent is ground clearance. We’re not talking about 10-15 mm here, but a whopping 45 mm. Perodua wanted to make the Alza car-like and low (they already have the high-riding Aruz), and its ground clearance is 160 mm (150 mm for the base X), just like a Myvi. The Veloz’s GC is 205 mm, which is typical of Indonesian Low MPVs (Mitsubishi Xpander and Honda BR-V are in the ballpark).

The visual difference is major, and even if you forget the Veloz, the Alza on its own is low and rather sporty. Easy access for children and the elderly is one benefit of the low step. A lower centre of gravity is of course good for dynamics – Perodua has also gone for a sportier/firmer suspension setup compared to the Indonesian-spec.

Size and volume

The new Alza is the second ‘new generation model’ underpinned by the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform and produced under the Perodua Smart Build concept, after the Ativa. We’ve already detailed the DNGA platform, and you can read more about it here.

The second-generation Alza is 4,425 mm long and 1,730 mm wide, which means that its footprint is 205 mm longer and 35 mm wider than the original MPV, even if the 2,750 mm wheelbase is unchanged. As mentioned, this is a relatively low-slung MPV compared to the modern rivals – the 1,670 mm height (1,660 mm for X with 15-inch rims, H and AV ride on two-tone 16s) may be 50 mm more than before, but the D27A is still 60 mm lower than a Mitsubishi Xpander.

Much of the reduced height is from the Alza’s car-like ground clearance, which is just 160 mm (150 mm for X, old Alza 155 mm). When the Toyota Veloz debuts in Malaysia, we’ll get to see the same body suspended 45 mm higher – much like low-rider and high-rider pick-up trucks. Prefer a tall ride? Perodua’s own Aruz is a seven-seater that rides 220 mm above the ground.

As you’d expect, the larger body yields more interior room for both humans and cargo. Perodua says that the interior length with the second row seats pushed furthest back is 2,765 mm, which is a significant 115 mm more than before. The 35 mm extra width of the body fully translates to interior width, too.

The rear door opening is 240 mm, 90 mm wider than before, and the one-touch tumble fold middle row seats provide easy access to the third row – one motion is all you need.

The old Alza was barely there as a three-row MPV and had only 83 litres of boot space with all seats erect. Now, it’s 137 litres (+54L). With the third row bench folded (50:50), cargo space is now 498 litres, a 150L improvement. Those using this as a two-row car for most of the time (P2 says that 40% of Alza owners do this) will have a huge boot for trips to IKEA. The full-sized spare tyre (with matching wheel) is located under the car.

By the way, the second row also folds flat (for a fully-flat bay) and the front passenger seatback can fully recline backwards. The latter is useful to free up space for really long items. It can also act as an “ottoman” for the second-row occupant.

Under the hood

The Alza is powered by a combination first seen in the Myvi facelift. Out goes the previous-generation 3SZ-VE 1.5L and in comes the 1.5L NR engine that we’re familiar with from Peroduas and Toyotas. Here, the 2NR-VE makes 105 hp and 138 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm, which is 3 hp and 1 Nm more than in the Myvi (102 hp/137 Nm). P2 says that the new engine provides 40% better fuel efficiency plus improved performance. Eco Idle (auto start-stop) is standard.

The Dual VVT-i Euro 4 four-pot is paired to the D-CVT gearbox that made its local debut with the turbocharged Ativa last year. The Dual-Mode CVT then appeared in the Myvi facelift, paired with NA NR engines. Here, like on the Ativa, the D-CVT has manual mode, which the Myvi misses out on.

D-CVT is the world’s first split gear CVT system. Basically, the unit combines belt drive with a gear drive for improved fuel efficiency, acceleration feel and quietness. From rest to low/medium speeds, the D-CVT functions like any other CVT, with the engine’s torque going through a torque converter (like Toyota and Honda CVTs, Proton’s Punch CVT uses a clutch pack) and into the input pulley, before being transferred to the output pulley via a belt and then to the wheels.

At higher speeds, the D-CVT shifts into its split mode, engaging the gear drive to provide more efficient power transmission (less energy loss), while the rotation to the belt drive is decreased significantly. In the Ativa, D-CVT gets a manual mode with seven virtual ratios, but that has been omitted here. More on the D-CVT here.

The D-CVT is a very efficient gearbox and together with the modern NR engine, fuel consumption is rated at 22 km/l in what P2 calls the Malaysian Driving Cycle, which supposedly reflects local conditions. It’s 18.9 km/l in the more familiar NEDC. Perodua claims that an Alza needs less than RM40 of RON 95 petrol to travel from KL to Penang (358 km), based on the current RM2.05 per litre.

Drive Modes is a new feature (H and AV). Normal, Eco and Power modes are selectable via a ‘DRIVE’ steering button on the right spoke, where the ‘PWR’ button is on the Ativa and Myvi. Short press for Power, long press for Eco. The latter provides heightened response while the latter optimises fuel economy.

No holding back with kit

There are a couple of Perodua firsts when it comes to equipment. The AV comes with an electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto brake hold. EPB takes the place of the manual handbrake between the seats, and it will automatically activate when you shift into P. Brake hold – once turned on – activates the brakes in a traffic jam without needing your foot on the pedal. Not bad for a budget MPV! The EPB package comes with rear disc brakes.

Also exclusive to the AV is the 360-degree panoramic view monitor, which is a good parking aid. What’s rather unique here is that the driver can manually switch on the PVM via a button on the left steering spoke. This, by the way, is the sole empty button on the Ativa AV’s steering – lucky you, Alza AV owners.

New to the Alza but expected for a three-row MPV today is rear air-conditioning. The blower speed knob has three levels and is located in the middle, which makes it an easy reach for both rear passengers. The middle row centre arm rest is new to the model and is standard across the range.

Setting the safety benchmark, again

Also standard for all three variants is Perodua’s Advanced Safety Assist (ASA). First introduced with the G3 Myvi in 2017, ASA is now in version 3.0. It includes Pre-collision Warning (PCW, vehicle 4-120 km/h, pedestrian 4-60 km/h), Pre-collision Braking (PCB or AEB, vehicle 4-120 km/h, pedestrian 4-60 km/h), Front Departure Alert (FDA) and Pedal Misoperation Control (PMC). Also available from the base X are Lane Departure Warning and Prevention and six airbags.

The Alza AV goes semi-autonomous with the addition of Lane Keep Control (LKC) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). Like on the top Ativa and Myvi, ACC works between 30 to 125 km/h with three levels of distance from the vehicle in front.

However, ACC has been updated here with what P2 calls a “Stop, Hold/Follow function”, commonly known as low speed follow or traffic jam assist. Basically, the Alza will follow the vehicle in front to a stop. If the vehicle ahead moves, the Alza driver needs to either press the ACC’s ‘RES’ button or tap the accelerator pedal to follow. If the leading vehicle stops for more than three minutes, ACC will automatically turn off. This function is useful for stop and go traffic. Along with ACC and LKC, the AV also comes with Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).

In the lighting department, the base X comes with LED headlamps and Auto High Beam (AHB), along with Leaving Home and Follow Me Home functions. All the lights at the rear are LEDs, including turn signals and reverse lamps.

The H and AV come with Adaptive Driving Beam. This Matrix LED-style, Lexus-level headlamp is a smart auto high beam that “cuts out” oncoming vehicles from the glare when high beam is on, instead of dipping the high beam completely, as AHB does. This means that you’ll get full shine even when there’s oncoming traffic, but no one gets blinded by it. ADB does this by disabling individual LEDs within the headlamps for precise control over light distribution.

As a visible and stylish bonus, ADB is packaged with sequential turn signals. Also on the H and AV are automatic headlamps and LED fog lamps. A front dashcam and security/solar window tint are exclusive to the AV.

Once again, Perodua is set a high standard for safety that rivals at this price point, and beyond, are just not matching. Rawang has no problems in cutting off the rear demister from the base model, and black stickers on the X’s pillars are extra cost, but safety is non-negotiable. Safety first, that’s the way it should be.

Comfort and convenience

Here, we’ll cover the rest of the kit list, which is very different from the Ativa. Good safety kit and lights aside, the X looks pretty bare inside and out. We’ll start outside, with the above-mentioned lack of a rear demister and black stickers for the B-pillars. The wheels are 15-inch alloys with 185/65 Hankook Kinergy Eco 2 tyres. There’s a push start button but no keyless entry (unlock via key fob). The latter is an odd omission as even the base manual Myvi G3 had keyless entry at launch.

Inside, the base Alza does its basic job as a people carrier well, with rear AC vents/controls and the rear centre arm rest fitted. The seats are fabric, the steering is buttonless and the only bits that break the dash monotony are the silver trim on the steering base and some carbon-style print on the lower half of the centre stack. No touchscreen head unit too – it’s the Ativa X radio with the addition of a USB port on the panel.

Also familiar are the twin-dial analogue meter panel with 4.2-inch multi-info display (as per Ativa X and non-AV Myvis) and the Ativa’s AC control panel with two memory settings. All new Alzas get RFID stickers on the windscreen.

The H is a big jump in both visuals and content. For lighting, you get ADB (you’ll know from the scaly appearance) and LED fog lamps, and the B-pillars are blacked out for a more streamlined look. At the back, the demister comes back in and there’s a slim chrome pinstripe bridging the tail lamps. The wheels are two-tone blade-style 16-inch alloys with 195/60 Toyo Proxes CR1 rubber, a pretty sporty choice for an MPV.

You touch the electrostatic keyless entry sensor to unlock (Ativa-style, much better than the Myvi’s button), and inside, the mid-spec Alza gets a leather-wrapped steering with (some) buttons (including the Drive Mode selector), plus a mixture of silver, chrome and piano black accents to lift the ambience.

The meter panel is a 7.0-inch colour screen in combination with a digital speedo – this is the same high-res and customisable cluster used in the Ativa H/AV. Ditto the 9.0-inch infotainment system’s interface, although here, the screen is pushed to the left and the right bezel houses USB and HDMI ports.

With a screen, there’s also a reverse camera. The wing mirrors are auto retractable, and there are tweeters to make it six speakers in total. We also spot two additional charging points (one in the centre stack cubby and one in the third row) to add to the three in the X (two for middle row, one near the handbrake).

Finally, the AV, which is dressed up further with a chrome bar and gloss black pins on the grille, plus a chrome window line that joins with the rear, and side skirts. You can also spot the range-topper easily from its rear disc brakes.

No need to squint when it comes to the AV’s cabin, which has a two-tone scheme. The mid section of the dashboard has a dark red section that flows into the door cards. This shade of red – which might appear brownish in certain light – matches the two-tone semi-leather seats, which by the way, have a nice diamond quilt centre. With the EPB, the centre console runs high between the seats, doing without the “valley” for the handbrake. From the AC vents to the armrest (soft pad for AV), it’s all in piano black with chrome highlights.

Also, the steering wheel is fully furnished with buttons (zero blanks) and the AV’s touchscreen head unit is a new-to-Perodua item despite the spec sheet branding both this and the H’s HU simply as “9” Display Audio”.

Compared to the one in the H and Ativa, this system has a full row of buttons on the right bezel, a more stylish/modern look with tiles and (wired) Android Auto connectivity. No Apple CarPlay yet, but this ICE is a nice upgrade. Most head units with Android Auto usually also support Apple CarPlay, so this one may get AC as a future update. Lastly, the storage hole at the base of the centre stack is gone, but you’re compensated with two slim cubbies below the gear lever (left side has a charging port).

Perodua certainly didn’t hold back in outfitting the Alza with its latest and best kit, and I don’t think I’m the only Ativa owner around feeling slightly envious, equipment-wise. What do you think of the Alza’s specs?

Five colours are available, and they are Ivory White (solid), Glittering Silver, Elegant Black, Garnet Red and Vintage Brown. The latter two colours are reserved for the H and AV.

Of course, you can choose to further dress up this low-riding MPV with GearUp accessories. The Prime bodykit (RM2,500) adds on front and rear bumper extensions with chrome strips (plus LED DRLs, which have a welcome “Knight Rider” sequence upon start up) and a more protruding rear spoiler. Now, GearUp bodykits tend to be very loud, but not this one, which is surprisingly subtle and matches the Alza rather well.

Interior items in the GearUp catalogue include two-tone faux leather seat covers (RM1,000, with different sized pockets behind the front seats), LED scuff plates, floor lighting, door visors (RM160), coil mats, luggage tray and hood insulator.

Once again, the new 2022 Perodua Alza is priced at RM62,500 for the base X, RM68,000 for the mid-spec H and RM75,500 for the top AV. Prices are on-the-road excluding insurance, with sales tax. The factory warranty is for five years or 150,000 km.

Perodua has over 30,000 bookings on hand since order books opened on June 23 (including nearly 4k bookings converted from the old Alza), but president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad has assured that all who booked before July 1 will get their cars before the SST exemption deadline of March 31, 2023. Production started in June and deliveries start today.

2022 Perodua Alza 1.5X – RM62,500

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.5L Dual VVT-i engine (2NR-VE) with Eco Idle

1,496 cc, four-cylinder petrol

105 hp at 6,000 rpm, 138 Nm at 4,200 rpm

22 km/l fuel consumption in Malaysian Driving Cycle (18.9 km/l NEDC)

D-CVT automatic transmission with manual mode

43-litre fuel tank

Electric power steering (EPS)

5.0-metre turning radius

Manual handbrake

4,425 mm long, 1,730 mm wide, 1,660 mm tall (1,670 for X, AV), 2,750 mm wheelbase

150 mm ground clearance (160 mm for X, AV)

Five-year/150,000 km warranty

Exterior

LED headlights with follow-me home, leaving home function

Manual headlight levelling

Black power-adjustable door mirrors with manual fold

LED side mirror turn signals

LED tail lamps with light guides

15-inch alloys with 185/65 Hankook Kinergy Eco 2 tyres

RFID

Interior

Push start button

Speed sensitive auto door lock

Fabric seats

60:40 split folding middle row seats, one-touch and slidable mechanism

50:50 split folding third row seats

Front and second row centre arm rests

Steering with tilt adjustment

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Power windows, auto up/down for driver only

Front digital air con controls with memory

Rear manual air con controls with vents

Analogue meter panel with 4.2-inch LCD multi-info display

Non-touchscreen standard head unit

Four speakers

137 litre boot (expandable to 498L with third row seats down)

Safety

Six airbags

ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Hill-start Assist, VSC

Rear parking sensors

Advanced Safety Assist (ASA)

Pre-collision Warning

Pre-collision Braking (AEB, for vehicles and pedestrians)

Pedal Misoperation Control

Front Departure Alert

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Departure Prevention

Auto High Beam

2022 Perodua Alza 1.5H – RM68,000

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport)

Exterior

Keyless entry with electrostatic touch sensor

Auto retractable door mirrors

Auto headlamps

LED fog lamps

16-inch two-tone alloys with 195/60 Toyo Proxes CR1 tyres

Blacked out B-pillars

Rear demister

Interior

7.0 inch TFT digital instrument panel

9.0 inch touchscreen head unit

Leather-wrapped steering with buttons

Tweeters, six speakers in total

Safety

Reverse camera

Front parking sensors

Adaptive Driving Beam headlamps with sequential turn signals

2022 Perodua Alza 1.5AV – RM75,500

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold

Rear disc brakes

Exterior

Chrome bar and gloss black trim on grille

Chrome window line

Side skirts

Interior

Semi-leather two-tone seats

Two-tone dashboard, front door cards

Soft pad centre front armrest

9.0 inch touchscreen head unit with new UI, wired Android Auto

Safety

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Hold/Follow function

Lane Keep Control

Blind Spot Monitor

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

360-degree panoramic view monitor

Front dashcam

Security and solar window tint

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza AV

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza H

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza X

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza AV with GearUp accessories

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza official brochure