26 July 2022

The 2022 Perodua Alza was officially launched on July 20, but with the order books having been opened for it on June 23, around 30,000 buyers look set to get the MPV with the sales tax exemption intact, following the government’s government that the SST exemption can to be applied to any new vehicle booked by June 30 and registered before March 31 next year.

The Alza is available in three variant forms, and as announced during the launch, the price starts from RM62,500 for the 1.5L X, rising up to RM68,000 for the mid-spec 1.5L H and RM75,500 for the range-topping 1.5L AV, all on-the-road excluding insurance. These prices are of course with sales tax included.

We now know exactly how much the SST exemption is for the Alza variants. In a note to dealers, which was sighted by this publication, the SST exemption amount for the Alza X is listed as RM790, while that for the H is RM920 and for the AV, it’s RM1,170.

As such, buyers who made the booking for the MPV by June 30 will pay RM61,710 for the X, RM67,080 for the H and RM74,330 for the AV. While it doesn’t sound like much, any reduction in price is still something for many. The document states that the SST exemption will be given in the form of a “Penjana discount,” with the amount applied to the final OTR price as listed in the booking system.

The circular also reiterates that the criteria outlined by the government must be met in order for the SST exemption to be applied. As detailed previously, booking and registration of the vehicle must be made by the same customer (as per name and IC number), tallying with the information that was submitted to the ministry of finance.

Additionally, the registered model or variant must be the same as per the final booking as listed in the system by June 30. What this means is that if your personal details aren’t listed accurately, or should you decide you want a different variant, you won’t get the SST exemption. Also, if you can’t get a loan approved for the purchase, you can’t switch names to try another avenue, which means you don’t get the SST exemption.