In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Anthony Lim / 20 July 2022 12:36 pm / 3 comments

Response to the all-new 2022 Perodua Alza, which was officially launched earlier this morning, has been quite phenomenal, with the automaker stating that it received over 30,000 bookings for the second-generation MPV following the opening of the order books for it on June 23, the highest ever in the brand’s history.

According to Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad, the staggering total was largely attributed to buyers looking to capitalise on potential savings before the sales tax exemption ended.

“This achievement was due to several factors, chief among them being that customers wanted to take full advantage of the sales tax exemption initiative, which expired on June 30. Of the over 200,000 bookings we currently hold, nearly 15% is for this full model change,” he said. He added that nearly 4,000 customers converted their Alza orders to the new D27A even before the booking announcement for it was made.

“Beginning today, some of our customers will be receiving their all-new Alza from the 195 authorised sales outlets in the country. Also, we assure our customers who booked their Alza on or before June 30 that they will receive their vehicle before the March 31 (SST registration) deadline,” Zainal said.

The 2022 Perodua Alza is available in three variant forms (X, H and AV), and is priced at RM62,500 for the base X, RM68,000 for the mid-spec H and RM75,500 for the top AV, all on-the-road excluding insurance, with sales tax included. Although not detailed by the company, buyers who booked the Alza on or before June 30 will get a sales tax exemption, and will thus pay less for it.

Underpinned by a Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform, the new Alza is powered by a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine, as seen on the Myvi facelift. However, it makes 105 hp and 138 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm, which is three hp and one Nm more than in the Myvi application (102 hp/137 Nm).

The Dual VVT-i Euro 4 four-pot is paired to the D-CVT gearbox that made its local debut with the turbocharged Ativa last year. For full details and specifications of the new Alza, as well as photos of all three variants, read our launch report here.

