By Danny Tan / 23 June 2022 10:12 am

The 2022 Perodua Alza is now open for booking, and along with the announcement, Perodua has released initial details of the all-new MPV, which retains the household name, but with a new ‘vintage style’ font. This new model, a sister of the latest Toyota Avanza and Daihatsu Xenia, boasts “significant improvements in terms of driving comfort and versatility” over its long-serving JDM-based predecessor. It’s much larger, too.

The D27A Alza is powered by a 1.5 litre Dual VVT-i engine, and the NA four-pot is paired to the latest D-CVT automatic gearbox. This powertrain combo is likely to be the same one found in the latest Myvi facelift. It’s EEV-rated and capable of claimed 22.0 km/l fuel economy in the MDC. That’s likely to stand for Malaysian Driving Cycle, a locally-developed protocol based on local conditions. Eco Idle auto start-stop is standard.

Highlighted points in the flyer include an electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto brake hold, the above-mentioned 22 km/l FC, a chrome/gloss black front grille, a spacious seven-seater cabin, and a 360-degree panoramic view monitor. The latter and EPB are Perodua firsts.

Three variants of the new Alza will be offered – X, H and AV. The base variant comes with LED headlamps with follow-me home function, electric adjustable side mirrors with LED signals (manual fold), fabric seats, front (digital) and rear (manual) air con controls and Perodua’s latest Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) suite, which includes autonomous emergency braking (AEB). Accompanying ASA is Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, and Auto High Beam. Six airbags are standard.

Move up to the H and you’ll get drive modes (Eco, Normal, Power), auto headlamps, Adaptive Driving Beam LED headlamps with sequential turn signals, auto retractable wing mirrors, rear armrests, a 7.0 inch TFT multi-info display, a 9.0 inch touchscreen head unit with reverse camera, and front parking sensors.

The range topping AV exclusively gets kit such as semi-leather two-tone seats, EPB with auto brake hold and the 360-degree parking camera. The AV’s active safety kit list adds on Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Control, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. There’s a mention of rear disc brakes in the press release – this could either be for the AV only (as part of the EPB) or standard across the board, we’ll see.

Last but not least, as this is an MPV, seats. The third row is foldable 50:50, while the second row is 60:40 split folding, with a one-touch and slidable mechanism. Boot capacity is just 137 litres with all seats erect, but this can be expanded to 498 litres with the third row seats folded.

Buyers can choose from five colours, three of which are new to the Alza. The fresh coats are Vintage Brown, Garnet Red and Elegant Black; in addition to Glittering Silver and Ivory White. Brown and red are exclusive to the H and AV variants. The standard five-year or 150,000 km warranty applies.

“We took our time in designing this full model change as we truly wanted to understand what improvements our customers wanted, and the new Alza aims to fulfil these requests. One of the many requests was a better driving experience, and to this we have engineered the New Perodua Alza’s ground clearance to be at 160 mm which, in our assessment, is the best height for a pleasant Malaysian drive, for an MPV,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

“This full model change represents our best effort so far in terms of product offering as the features included are the best within its price category,” he added.

As for pricing, the tentative RRP for the new Alza is RM62,000 for the X, RM68,000 for the H and RM75,000 for the AV. These prices are on-the-road, without insurance for Peninsular Malaysia. The actual prices will be revealed during the official launch, which is set to happen next month. As expected, the prices are higher than the old Alza, which was priced from RM52,661 to RM60,525, if you discount the sub-RM50k manual version.

Bookings made before July 1 will be entitled to SST exemption as long as the vehicle is registered by March 31, 2023, as recently announced by the government.

2022 Perodua Alza 1.5X – RM62,000 est

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.5 litre Dual VVT-i engine with Eco Idle

D-CVT automatic transmission

Exterior

LED headlights with follow-me home, leaving home function

Power-adjustable door mirrors with manual fold

LED side mirror turn signals

Interior

Fabric seats

60:40 split folding middle row seats, one-touch and slidable mechanism

50:50 split folding third row seats

Front digital air con controls

Rear manual air con controls with vents

LCD multi-info display

Non-touchscreen standard head unit

Safety

Six airbags

ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Hill-start Assist, VSC

Rear parking sensors

Advanced Safety Assist (ASA)

Pre-collision Warning

Pre-collision Braking (AEB, for vehicles and pedestrians)

Pedal Misoperation Control

Front Departure Alert

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Departure Prevention

Auto High Beam

2022 Perodua Alza 1.5H – RM68,000 est

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport)

Exterior

Auto retractable door mirrors

Auto headlamps

Interior

Rear armrest

7.0 inch TFT multi-info display

9.0 inch touchscreen head unit

Safety

Reverse camera

Front parking sensors

Adaptive Driving Beam headlamps with sequential turn signals

2022 Perodua Alza 1.5AV – RM75,000 est

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold

Interior

Semi-leather two-tone seats

Safety