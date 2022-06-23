The 2022 Perodua Alza is now open for booking, and along with the announcement, Perodua has released initial details of the all-new MPV, which retains the household name, but with a new ‘vintage style’ font. This new model, a sister of the latest Toyota Avanza and Daihatsu Xenia, boasts “significant improvements in terms of driving comfort and versatility” over its long-serving JDM-based predecessor. It’s much larger, too.
The D27A Alza is powered by a 1.5 litre Dual VVT-i engine, and the NA four-pot is paired to the latest D-CVT automatic gearbox. This powertrain combo is likely to be the same one found in the latest Myvi facelift. It’s EEV-rated and capable of claimed 22.0 km/l fuel economy in the MDC. That’s likely to stand for Malaysian Driving Cycle, a locally-developed protocol based on local conditions. Eco Idle auto start-stop is standard.
Highlighted points in the flyer include an electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto brake hold, the above-mentioned 22 km/l FC, a chrome/gloss black front grille, a spacious seven-seater cabin, and a 360-degree panoramic view monitor. The latter and EPB are Perodua firsts.
Three variants of the new Alza will be offered – X, H and AV. The base variant comes with LED headlamps with follow-me home function, electric adjustable side mirrors with LED signals (manual fold), fabric seats, front (digital) and rear (manual) air con controls and Perodua’s latest Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) suite, which includes autonomous emergency braking (AEB). Accompanying ASA is Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, and Auto High Beam. Six airbags are standard.
Move up to the H and you’ll get drive modes (Eco, Normal, Power), auto headlamps, Adaptive Driving Beam LED headlamps with sequential turn signals, auto retractable wing mirrors, rear armrests, a 7.0 inch TFT multi-info display, a 9.0 inch touchscreen head unit with reverse camera, and front parking sensors.
The range topping AV exclusively gets kit such as semi-leather two-tone seats, EPB with auto brake hold and the 360-degree parking camera. The AV’s active safety kit list adds on Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Control, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. There’s a mention of rear disc brakes in the press release – this could either be for the AV only (as part of the EPB) or standard across the board, we’ll see.
Last but not least, as this is an MPV, seats. The third row is foldable 50:50, while the second row is 60:40 split folding, with a one-touch and slidable mechanism. Boot capacity is just 137 litres with all seats erect, but this can be expanded to 498 litres with the third row seats folded.
Buyers can choose from five colours, three of which are new to the Alza. The fresh coats are Vintage Brown, Garnet Red and Elegant Black; in addition to Glittering Silver and Ivory White. Brown and red are exclusive to the H and AV variants. The standard five-year or 150,000 km warranty applies.
“We took our time in designing this full model change as we truly wanted to understand what improvements our customers wanted, and the new Alza aims to fulfil these requests. One of the many requests was a better driving experience, and to this we have engineered the New Perodua Alza’s ground clearance to be at 160 mm which, in our assessment, is the best height for a pleasant Malaysian drive, for an MPV,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.
“This full model change represents our best effort so far in terms of product offering as the features included are the best within its price category,” he added.
As for pricing, the tentative RRP for the new Alza is RM62,000 for the X, RM68,000 for the H and RM75,000 for the AV. These prices are on-the-road, without insurance for Peninsular Malaysia. The actual prices will be revealed during the official launch, which is set to happen next month. As expected, the prices are higher than the old Alza, which was priced from RM52,661 to RM60,525, if you discount the sub-RM50k manual version.
Bookings made before July 1 will be entitled to SST exemption as long as the vehicle is registered by March 31, 2023, as recently announced by the government.
2022 Perodua Alza 1.5X – RM62,000 est
Gets as standard:
Mechanicals
- 1.5 litre Dual VVT-i engine with Eco Idle
- D-CVT automatic transmission
Exterior
- LED headlights with follow-me home, leaving home function
- Power-adjustable door mirrors with manual fold
- LED side mirror turn signals
Interior
- Fabric seats
- 60:40 split folding middle row seats, one-touch and slidable mechanism
- 50:50 split folding third row seats
- Front digital air con controls
- Rear manual air con controls with vents
- LCD multi-info display
- Non-touchscreen standard head unit
Safety
- Six airbags
- ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Hill-start Assist, VSC
- Rear parking sensors
- Advanced Safety Assist (ASA)
- Pre-collision Warning
- Pre-collision Braking (AEB, for vehicles and pedestrians)
- Pedal Misoperation Control
- Front Departure Alert
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Departure Prevention
- Auto High Beam
2022 Perodua Alza 1.5H – RM68,000 est
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- Drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport)
Exterior
- Auto retractable door mirrors
- Auto headlamps
Interior
- Rear armrest
- 7.0 inch TFT multi-info display
- 9.0 inch touchscreen head unit
Safety
- Reverse camera
- Front parking sensors
- Adaptive Driving Beam headlamps with sequential turn signals
2022 Perodua Alza 1.5AV – RM75,000 est
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold
Interior
- Semi-leather two-tone seats
Safety
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keep Control
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- 360-degree panoramic view monitor
Comments
They should use this new Transmission for Aruz too..and solve the sluggish / drivetrain mismatched issue
It’s EEV-rated and capable of claimed 22.0 km/l fuel economy in the MDC. Eco Idle auto start-stop is standard. In Indonesia Daihatsu Xenia with 100% on highway with constant 80-100km/hr only manage to get 18km/l. The Eco Idle is merely to get the EEV certification and that’s it. With similar engine and transmission with myvi and getting almost same figure is very doubtful.
First – EEV
https://paultan.org/2017/03/27/all-new-models-sold-in-malaysia-to-be-eevs-by-2025-mai/
1001kg-1200kg
EEV only need to achieve 6L/100km or 16.7km/L.
but this is Alza, the throttling/D-CVT can be tuned different despite of the same engine.
As example, the GR Corolla vs GR Corolla Morizio has different Gear Ratio.
2nd: EEV by MDC
the 22km/L is tested based on MDC, Malaysian Driving Cycle.
https://paultan.org/2018/11/13/malaysia-driving-cycle-standard-planned-as-part-of-countrys-initiatives-on-fuel-economy-development/
if all Malaysian car tested with MDC, then we can compare fairly.
18km/l for a b-seg 7 seater is already good enough, figure provided by official usually hard to get
Spec is well engineered for optimized practicality, relaxing drive.
Nice Alza Cross, D-CVT + 360 Auto daptive headlamp, 360 camera, ACC with EPB.
Especially the re-clinable 2nd row, with large arm rest.
5 seater usage @ it best.
There is no brand new 7 seater with ACC in Malaysia below RM275k!
Xtrail, Outlander, GLB, Innova, Serena, carnival, Starex, Rush, Aruz, BR-V.. tak ada.
Some even don’t have AEB to begin..
This is like RM200,000 burden lifted. Literally Relax driving with lifestyle.
Worth the 70k, with the specs given. Market Aruz pasti terkacau sikit
Eating right into Aruz & Ativa markets in the 60-70k price range. Only can cannibalise each other P2 sales but not making a dent in that market. P2 mgmt, what are you smoking? You are repeating the same folly that P1 had when they sold Inspira, Preve & Suprima in the same market range.
Apparently, those 3 vehicle have different target market bro. Single & want sporty look car for city use, get Ativa. Need a bit high clearance for rough road but still want to carry more passenger, get Aruz. Nak ambik anak sekolah or family trip around the city, get la the new Alza. It’s also the same for P1. Later P2 or P1 don’t have lot of choices in the same price range pun also bising juga u guys. Lol.
Wah rear disc brake, like first time for perodua car since open shop.
Wow adaptive driving beam for this kind of price. The spec sheet alone trumps all the German premium brands.
Where is android auto and Apple car play?
Based on this post, only AV variant got 6 airbags. Seriously Perodua? This is family car not economy model like Axia or Bezza to put 6 airbags as standard. Even Ativa and Aruz got 6 airbags as standard across the range. I hope the official specs are not like this.
Actually I think you’re mistaken friend. All variants got 6 airbags.
Earlier, PT Writer state that only AV variant got 6 airbags. Now suddenly change every variant got 6 airbags.
Perodua itself issued a correction to its press release saying all models will indeed get six airbags as standard.
this new alza will kill xpander/brv sales.
similar product but 30k cheaper
and possibly b-seg sedan too…city/almera/vios
Very impressive for a RM75,000 car to have auto fold mirrors, 360 degree cam, auto brake hold. Hopefully this is a wake up call for other manufacturers (as usual) to up their game and not skimp on specs, but I’m not holding my breath here.
nice. now waiting all new bezza with EPB
Everything makes me scream yes except for the lowered ground clearance.
drop of 40mm ground clearance?
Not a good move because of so much flash flood nowadays and this restricts a little where it can go especially with the big wheelbase.
A 1.5cc sedan please perodua instead of a 1.5cc 5+2(s) seater mpv.
Ground clearance is on the low side, when fully loaded, undercarriage will get scratch going through off specification speed bump