In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 20 July 2022 11:56 am / 4 comments

The 2022 Perodua Alza has made its launch debut in Malaysia today and is offered in three variants, starting with the base X that retails at RM62,500, followed by the mid-spec H at RM68,000 and the range-topping AV at RM75,500. These prices are on-the-road figures without insurance, but with sales and service tax (SST) factored in.

In its second generation, Perodua’s latest seven-seat MPV is built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) which is also used by its sister models – the Daihatsu Xenia, Toyota Avanza and Veloz – as well as Perodua’s other, smaller SUV, the Ativa.

Measuring 4,425 mm long and 1,730 mm wide, the all-new Alza is 205 mm longer and 35 mm wider than its predecessor, although the wheelbase is unchanged at 2,750 mm. It’s a taller vehicle too, with a height of 1,670 mm for the H and AV (the X is 1,660 mm tall), which is 50 mm more than before.

All three variants are powered by a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that you’ll also find in the latest Myvi, albeit with slightly more grunt as it serves up 106 PS (105 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm at 4,200 rpm. The DOHC Dual VVT-i mill is paired with a D-CVT that sends drive to the front wheels.

With the basic specifications laid out, let’s turn our attention to equipment. As usual, we’ve prepared a spec-by-spec comparison in point form so you, the car buyer, can find out exactly what you’re getting with each variant. The Alza comes in five colours – Vintage Brown, Garnet Red, Elegant Black, Glittering Silver and Ivory White (solid) – with the first two being exclusive to the H and AV. Let us know in the comments below which variant you think is worth your money as well as the best colour for the Alza.

2022 Perodua Alza 1.5X – RM62,500

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.5L Dual VVT-i engine (2NR-VE) with Eco Idle

1,496 cc, four-cylinder petrol

105 hp at 6,000 rpm, 138 Nm at 4,200 rpm

22 km/l fuel consumption in Malaysian Driving Cycle (18.9 km/l NEDC)

D-CVT automatic transmission with manual mode

43-litre fuel tank

Electric power steering (EPS)

5.0-metre turning radius

Manual handbrake

Ventilated brakes discs (front), drum brakes (rear)

4,425 mm long, 1,730 mm wide, 1,660 mm tall (1,670 for X, AV), 2,750 mm wheelbase

150 mm ground clearance (160 mm for X, AV)

Five-year/150,000 km warranty

Exterior

LED headlights with follow-me home, leaving home function

Manual headlight levelling

Black power-adjustable door mirrors with manual fold

LED side mirror turn signals

LED tail lamps with light guides

15-inch alloys with 185/65 Hankook Kinergy Eco 2 tyres

Silver-painted front grille

RFID

Interior

Push start button

Speed sensitive auto door lock

Fabric seats

60:40 split folding middle row seats, one-touch and slidable mechanism

50:50 split folding third row seats

Front arm rest

Steering with tilt adjustment

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Power windows, auto up/down for driver only

Front digital air con controls with memory

Rear manual air con controls with vents

Analogue meter panel with 4.2-inch LCD multi-info display

Non-touchscreen standard head unit

Four speakers

137 litre boot (expandable to 498L with third row seats down)

Urethane steering wheel

Safety

Six airbags

ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Hill-start Assist, VSC, traction control

Emergency stop signal

Rear parking sensors

Advanced Safety Assist (ASA)

Pre-collision Warning

Pre-collision Braking (AEB, for vehicles and pedestrians)

Pedal Misoperation Control

Front Departure Alert

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Departure Prevention

Auto High Beam

2022 Perodua Alza 1.5H – RM68,000

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Drive modes (Eco, Normal, Power)

Exterior

Keyless entry with electrostatic touch sensor

Auto retractable door mirrors

Auto headlamps

LED fog lamps

16-inch two-tone alloys with 195/60 Toyo Proxes CR1 tyres

Blacked out B-pillars

Chrome bar and trim on front grille

Rear demister

Interior

7.0 inch TFT digital instrument panel

9.0 inch touchscreen head unit

Leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel

Tweeters, six speakers in total

Second row centre arm rest

Safety

Reverse camera

Front parking sensors

Adaptive Driving Beam headlamps with sequential turn signals

2022 Perodua Alza 1.5AV – RM75,500

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold

Rear disc brakes

Exterior

Chrome bar and gloss black trim on front grille

Chrome window line

Side skirts

Interior

Semi-leather two-tone seats

Two-tone dashboard, front door cards

Soft pad centre front armrest

9.0 inch touchscreen head unit with new UI, wired Android Auto

Safety

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Hold/Follow function

Lane Keep Control

Blind Spot Monitor

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

360-degree panoramic view monitor

Front dashcam

Security and solar window tint

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza AV

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza H

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza X