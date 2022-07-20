The 2022 Perodua Alza has made its launch debut in Malaysia today and is offered in three variants, starting with the base X that retails at RM62,500, followed by the mid-spec H at RM68,000 and the range-topping AV at RM75,500. These prices are on-the-road figures without insurance, but with sales and service tax (SST) factored in.
In its second generation, Perodua’s latest seven-seat MPV is built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) which is also used by its sister models – the Daihatsu Xenia, Toyota Avanza and Veloz – as well as Perodua’s other, smaller SUV, the Ativa.
Measuring 4,425 mm long and 1,730 mm wide, the all-new Alza is 205 mm longer and 35 mm wider than its predecessor, although the wheelbase is unchanged at 2,750 mm. It’s a taller vehicle too, with a height of 1,670 mm for the H and AV (the X is 1,660 mm tall), which is 50 mm more than before.
All three variants are powered by a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that you’ll also find in the latest Myvi, albeit with slightly more grunt as it serves up 106 PS (105 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm at 4,200 rpm. The DOHC Dual VVT-i mill is paired with a D-CVT that sends drive to the front wheels.
With the basic specifications laid out, let’s turn our attention to equipment. As usual, we’ve prepared a spec-by-spec comparison in point form so you, the car buyer, can find out exactly what you’re getting with each variant. The Alza comes in five colours – Vintage Brown, Garnet Red, Elegant Black, Glittering Silver and Ivory White (solid) – with the first two being exclusive to the H and AV. Let us know in the comments below which variant you think is worth your money as well as the best colour for the Alza.
2022 Perodua Alza 1.5X – RM62,500
Gets as standard:
Mechanicals
- 1.5L Dual VVT-i engine (2NR-VE) with Eco Idle
- 1,496 cc, four-cylinder petrol
- 105 hp at 6,000 rpm, 138 Nm at 4,200 rpm
- 22 km/l fuel consumption in Malaysian Driving Cycle (18.9 km/l NEDC)
- D-CVT automatic transmission with manual mode
- 43-litre fuel tank
- Electric power steering (EPS)
- 5.0-metre turning radius
- Manual handbrake
- Ventilated brakes discs (front), drum brakes (rear)
- 4,425 mm long, 1,730 mm wide, 1,660 mm tall (1,670 for X, AV), 2,750 mm wheelbase
- 150 mm ground clearance (160 mm for X, AV)
- Five-year/150,000 km warranty
Exterior
- LED headlights with follow-me home, leaving home function
- Manual headlight levelling
- Black power-adjustable door mirrors with manual fold
- LED side mirror turn signals
- LED tail lamps with light guides
- 15-inch alloys with 185/65 Hankook Kinergy Eco 2 tyres
- Silver-painted front grille
- RFID
Interior
- Push start button
- Speed sensitive auto door lock
- Fabric seats
- 60:40 split folding middle row seats, one-touch and slidable mechanism
- 50:50 split folding third row seats
- Front arm rest
- Steering with tilt adjustment
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat
- Power windows, auto up/down for driver only
- Front digital air con controls with memory
- Rear manual air con controls with vents
- Analogue meter panel with 4.2-inch LCD multi-info display
- Non-touchscreen standard head unit
- Four speakers
- 137 litre boot (expandable to 498L with third row seats down)
- Urethane steering wheel
Safety
- Six airbags
- ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Hill-start Assist, VSC, traction control
- Emergency stop signal
- Rear parking sensors
- Advanced Safety Assist (ASA)
- Pre-collision Warning
- Pre-collision Braking (AEB, for vehicles and pedestrians)
- Pedal Misoperation Control
- Front Departure Alert
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Departure Prevention
- Auto High Beam
2022 Perodua Alza 1.5H – RM68,000
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- Drive modes (Eco, Normal, Power)
Exterior
- Keyless entry with electrostatic touch sensor
- Auto retractable door mirrors
- Auto headlamps
- LED fog lamps
- 16-inch two-tone alloys with 195/60 Toyo Proxes CR1 tyres
- Blacked out B-pillars
- Chrome bar and trim on front grille
- Rear demister
Interior
- 7.0 inch TFT digital instrument panel
- 9.0 inch touchscreen head unit
- Leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel
- Tweeters, six speakers in total
- Second row centre arm rest
Safety
- Reverse camera
- Front parking sensors
- Adaptive Driving Beam headlamps with sequential turn signals
2022 Perodua Alza 1.5AV – RM75,500
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold
- Rear disc brakes
Exterior
- Chrome bar and gloss black trim on front grille
- Chrome window line
- Side skirts
Interior
- Semi-leather two-tone seats
- Two-tone dashboard, front door cards
- Soft pad centre front armrest
- 9.0 inch touchscreen head unit with new UI, wired Android Auto
Safety
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Hold/Follow function
- Lane Keep Control
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- 360-degree panoramic view monitor
- Front dashcam
- Security and solar window tint
GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza AV
GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza H
GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza X
