In Cars, Honda, Local News, Mitsubishi, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 12 August 2022 10:19 am / 1 comment

Launched in July, the 2022 Perodua Alza comes with an entirely new powertrain compared to its predecessor. Under the bonnet, there’s a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 106 PS (105 hp) and 138 Nm of torque.

The mill sends drive to the front wheels via a D-CVT gearbox, and this setup is also used by the current Myvi facelift. Perodua claims a fuel consumption of 22 km/l in the Malaysian Driving Cycle, or 18.9 km/l in the more familiar NEDC.

In this post, we’re examining how much it’ll cost to maintain the seven-seat MPV over five years or 100,000 km, referring to the maintenance schedule that is readily available on Perodua’s website. We’ll also be comparing the Alza’s maintenance costs against other popular models in the segment, namely the Mitsubishi Xpander and Honda BR-V – both also feature 1.5 litre NA engines.

Before proceeding further, it should be noted the Alza is the most affordable model of the bunch, with prices ranging from RM62,500 to RM75,500 (OTR without insurance) across three variants. Meanwhile, the Xpander is only offered in a sole variant that retails at RM96,800, and the BR-V is offered in two variants priced between RM90,700 and RM97,700.

Over five years or 100,000 km, the Alza is the cheapest to maintain as it’ll cost you RM3,160.86 following the recommended schedule. This is followed by the BR-V, which costs RM3,591.65 (inclusive of a 15% discount as stated in its maintenance schedule) to maintain over five years, while that for the Xpander is at RM4,598.16.

One of the reasons the Xpander is more costly to maintain is the need to replace its fuel filter at 36 months/60,000 km, with the part alone priced at RM669.60. The BR-V also requires a fuel filter replacement, although this happens at 66 months/110,000 km and costs RM594.10. As for the Alza, there’s no mention of a fuel filter in its maintenance schedule.

2022 Perodua Alza maintenance schedule; click to enlarge

Another relatively big-ticket item is spark plugs, and both the Alza (RM220.40) and BR-V (RM380.80) get theirs changed at 60 months/100,000 km, but this only happens for the Xpander at 66 months/110,000 km for RM331.20 – all three MPVs use iridium-tipped spark plugs.

In other aspects, the Mitsubishi MPV’s four-speed automatic transmission requires more frequent inspections (every year/20,000 km), and when it finally comes time to replace the AT fluid at 60 months/100,000 km, it’ll cost RM251.10, which is more than the RM97.50 required to change the fluid in the Alza’s D-CVT at the same mark. As for the BR-V, its CVT requires two fluid changes, each at a 24-month/40,000-km interval, with the total being not that far off from the Xpander.

Still on the matter of lubricants, the Alza and Xpander use fully-synthetic engine oil, while the Honda’s default recommend engine oil for the BR-V is semi-synthetic; the cost of the optional fully-synthetic motor oil with the drain plug washer is RM130.80.

2022 Mitsubishi Xpander maintenance schedule; click to enlarge.

The BR-V’s cabin filter and air filter (for the engine) do cost more when compared to the Alza and Xpander, although the Honda model does come with free labour for five services, which does help reduce the overall maintenance cost – the Alza’s first service is without labour charge.

As always, there’s more to running costs beyond just visiting the service centre. For starters, there’s consumables like brakes and tyres. Both the Xpander and BR-V come with 16-inch alloys as standard, but the Alza gets both 15- and 16-inch units – the latter being for the base variant. The top-variant of the Alza also comes with rear disc brakes, while lesser variants as well as the Xpander and BR-V have drum brakes at the rear.

Given all the models here are MPVs and have about the same engine capacity – within 1.5 litres – the road tax is the same for all three at RM90. However, motor insurance will differ depending on the provider and chosen riders (flood coverage, windscreen coverage amount, etc.).

2020 Honda BR-V maintenance schedule; click to enlarge

It should also be mentioned that despite the differences in maintenance costs, when split across five years, you’ll be paying just RM86 more a year to service a BR-V, or RM287.46 more a year to service an Xpander, compared to the Alza.

So, there you have it. The all-new Alza is a compelling buy as it’s not just affordable compared to other seven-seat MPVs, it’s also cheaper to maintain over five years/100,000 km. Thoughts?