In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 10 May 2022 4:04 pm / 2 comments

Honda Malaysia has announced two new colours for the Honda BR-V, with Ignite Red Metallic and Meteoroid Gray Metallic being added to the line-up, replacing the previous Passion Red Pearl and Modern Steel Metallic.

While new for the BR-V, the two hues are already available for the Civic, City, and City Hatchback, with Meteoroid Gray Metallic also offered for the Accord. The BR-V can also be had in Platinum White Pearl, Marine Purple Pearl and Lunar Silver Metallic.

“These colours have been receiving good response from the market. In view of the good acceptance, we now continue to expand the new colours to the full seven-seater crossover, the BR-V,” said Hironobu Yoshimura, managing director and CEO of Honda Malaysia.

“The Ignite Red Metallic further elevates the attractiveness and bold appearance of the BR-V, while the Meteoroid Gray Metallic enhances its rugged look. We are confident that the introduction of the new colour options will further excite customers who would like to purchase the BR-V,” he added.

Beyond the new colour options, the rest of the BR-V remains unchanged from before, with a 1.5 litre four-cylinder SOHC i-VTEC engine (120 PS and 145 Nm) driving the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

No change in pricing either, as the retail price without insurance and with the sales tax exemption (100% as the BR-V is a CKD model) factored in is still RM86,726 for the base E variant, and RM93,420.27 for the range-topping V – the Platinum White Pearl option requires a RM272.73 surcharge.

The company also noted that since its launch in June 2020, 5,700 units of the facelifted BR-V have been sold as at April this year.