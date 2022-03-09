In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 9 March 2022 2:49 pm / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

Honda Malaysia has introduced a new colour option for the Honda Accord. Meteoroid Gray Metallic joins the list, and will replace the familiar Modern Steel Metallic. A different shade of grey, basically. The Honda City also gets this new grey, along with a new red (a brighter Ignite to replace Passion), but red is of course not an option for the Accord.

“The Ignite Red Metallic and Meteoroid Gray Metallic colours were introduced in the new City Hatchback for the first time. Both colours have been well accepted by the market and we expanded the new colour options to the all-new Civic. To further excite the market, we are now offering these new colour options in the City and Accord as well. The new colour elevates the sleek profile of the Accord. We will continue to enhance our products to deliver the ‘Joy of Buying’ to customers,” HM’s MD and CEO Madoka Chujo said.

Launched here in February 2020, the 10th generation Accord is powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine with 201 PS and 260 Nm of torque, which Honda says is more powerful than a 2.4L NA. Two variants are available, the RM178,203 1.5 TC and the top 1.5 TC-P, priced at RM187,390. Being CKD locally assembled in Melaka, the Accord receives the full 100% sales tax exemption. Over 2,200 units of the sleek D-segment sedan have been sold to date in Malaysia.

GALLERY: Honda Accord 1.5 TC-P