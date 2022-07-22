Did you realise that the Alza is only the second car from Perodua to retain its name after the Myvi? The Kancil became the Viva, and now we have the Axia. They also didn’t use ‘Kembara’ for the Ativa. But the second-generation Alza wears its name proudly in a font style that we rarely see on cars – it’s a bit like guitar brand Fender‘s logo.
We point out all of that and more in this walk-around video of the all-new Alza, which was officially launched two days ago. Now a sister car of the Toyota Avanza/Veloz and Daihatsu Xenia, the D27A replaces the JDM-based original Alza that surfaced way back in 2009. That’s 13 years, two facelifts and nearly 400,000 units ago.
Needless to say then that the new DNGA-based Alza is miles ahead of the old car in every aspect – size, safety and equipment. At 4,425 mm long and 1,730 mm wide, its footprint is 205 mm longer and 35 mm wider, even if the 2,750 mm wheelbase is unchanged. Perodua chose to make the Alza a low-slung car-like MPV – at 160 mm (150 mm for the X) the ground clearance is 60 mm lower than a Mitsubishi Xpander‘s. The Toyota Veloz sits 45 mm higher from the ground.
The old Alza was barely there as a three-row MPV and had only 83 litres of boot space with all seats erect. Now, it’s 137 litres (+54L). With the third row bench folded (50:50), cargo space is now 498 litres, a 150L improvement.
There are a couple of Perodua firsts when it comes to equipment. The AV comes with an electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto brake hold. The EPB package comes with rear disc brakes. Also exclusive to the AV is the 360-degree panoramic view monitor. New to the Alza but expected for a three-row MPV of today is rear air-conditioning.
In the safety department, Perodua’s Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) and six airbags are standard across the board, and the AV goes semi-autonomous with the addition of Lane Keep Control (LKC) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). The latter has been updated with a “Stop, Hold/Follow function”, commonly known as low speed follow or traffic jam assist. The AV also comes with Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).
The base X comes with LED headlamps and Auto High Beam (AHB), along with Leaving Home and Follow Me Home functions. All the lights at the rear are LEDs, including turn signals and reverse lamps. The H and AV come with Adaptive Driving Beam, a Matrix LED-style, Lexus-level headlamp. ADB is packaged with sequential turn signals.
The Alza is powered by a combination first seen in the Myvi facelift. Out goes the previous-generation 3SZ-VE 1.5L and in comes the 1.5L NR engine that we’re familiar with from Peroduas and Toyotas. The 2NR-VE makes 105 hp and 138 Nm of torque, and is mated to the D-CVT seen in the Ativa and Myvi. Fuel consumption is rated at 22 km/l in what P2 calls the Malaysian Driving Cycle, which supposedly reflects local conditions – a 40% improvement.
The new Alza starts from RM62,500 for the X, rising up to RM68,000 for the mid-spec H. The range-topping AV is yours for RM75,500, on-the-road without insurance, with sales tax. Check out the walk-around video above as well as our full launch report for more details.
2022 Perodua Alza 1.5X – RM62,500
Gets as standard:
Mechanicals
- 1.5L Dual VVT-i engine (2NR-VE) with Eco Idle
- 1,496 cc, four-cylinder petrol
- 105 hp at 6,000 rpm, 138 Nm at 4,200 rpm
- 22 km/l fuel consumption in Malaysian Driving Cycle (18.9 km/l NEDC)
- D-CVT automatic transmission with manual mode
- 43-litre fuel tank
- Electric power steering (EPS)
- 5.0-metre turning radius
- Manual handbrake
- Ventilated brakes discs (front), drum brakes (rear)
- 4,425 mm long, 1,730 mm wide, 1,660 mm tall (1,670 for X, AV), 2,750 mm wheelbase
- 150 mm ground clearance (160 mm for X, AV)
- Five-year/150,000 km warranty
Exterior
- LED headlights with follow-me home, leaving home function
- Manual headlight levelling
- Black power-adjustable door mirrors with manual fold
- LED side mirror turn signals
- LED tail lamps with light guides
- 15-inch alloys with 185/65 Hankook Kinergy Eco 2 tyres
- Silver-painted front grille
- RFID
Interior
- Push start button
- Speed sensitive auto door lock
- Fabric seats
- 60:40 split folding middle row seats, one-touch and slidable mechanism
- 50:50 split folding third row seats
- Front arm rest
- Steering with tilt adjustment
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat
- Power windows, auto up/down for driver only
- Front digital air con controls with memory
- Rear manual air con controls with vents
- Analogue meter panel with 4.2-inch LCD multi-info display
- Non-touchscreen standard head unit
- Four speakers
- 137 litre boot (expandable to 498L with third row seats down)
- Urethane steering wheel
Safety
- Six airbags
- ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Hill-start Assist, VSC, traction control
- Emergency stop signal
- Rear parking sensors
- Advanced Safety Assist (ASA)
- Pre-collision Warning
- Pre-collision Braking (AEB, for vehicles and pedestrians)
- Pedal Misoperation Control
- Front Departure Alert
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Departure Prevention
- Auto High Beam
2022 Perodua Alza 1.5H – RM68,000
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- Drive modes (Eco, Normal, Power)
Exterior
- Keyless entry with electrostatic touch sensor
- Auto retractable door mirrors
- Auto headlamps
- LED fog lamps
- 16-inch two-tone alloys with 195/60 Toyo Proxes CR1 tyres
- Blacked out B-pillars
- Chrome bar and trim on front grille
- Rear demister
Interior
- 7.0 inch TFT digital instrument panel
- 9.0 inch touchscreen head unit
- Leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel
- Tweeters, six speakers in total
- Second row centre arm rest
Safety
- Reverse camera
- Front parking sensors
- Adaptive Driving Beam headlamps with sequential turn signals
2022 Perodua Alza 1.5AV – RM75,500
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold
- Rear disc brakes
Exterior
- Chrome bar and gloss black trim on front grille
- Chrome window line
- Side skirts
Interior
- Semi-leather two-tone seats
- Two-tone dashboard, front door cards
- Soft pad centre front armrest
- 9.0 inch touchscreen head unit with new UI, wired Android Auto
Safety
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Hold/Follow function
- Lane Keep Control
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- 360-degree panoramic view monitor
- Front dashcam
- Security and solar window tint
