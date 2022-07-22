In Cars, Local News, Perodua, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Danny Tan / 22 July 2022 10:04 am / 0 comments

Did you realise that the Alza is only the second car from Perodua to retain its name after the Myvi? The Kancil became the Viva, and now we have the Axia. They also didn’t use ‘Kembara’ for the Ativa. But the second-generation Alza wears its name proudly in a font style that we rarely see on cars – it’s a bit like guitar brand Fender‘s logo.

We point out all of that and more in this walk-around video of the all-new Alza, which was officially launched two days ago. Now a sister car of the Toyota Avanza/Veloz and Daihatsu Xenia, the D27A replaces the JDM-based original Alza that surfaced way back in 2009. That’s 13 years, two facelifts and nearly 400,000 units ago.

Needless to say then that the new DNGA-based Alza is miles ahead of the old car in every aspect – size, safety and equipment. At 4,425 mm long and 1,730 mm wide, its footprint is 205 mm longer and 35 mm wider, even if the 2,750 mm wheelbase is unchanged. Perodua chose to make the Alza a low-slung car-like MPV – at 160 mm (150 mm for the X) the ground clearance is 60 mm lower than a Mitsubishi Xpander‘s. The Toyota Veloz sits 45 mm higher from the ground.

The old Alza was barely there as a three-row MPV and had only 83 litres of boot space with all seats erect. Now, it’s 137 litres (+54L). With the third row bench folded (50:50), cargo space is now 498 litres, a 150L improvement.

There are a couple of Perodua firsts when it comes to equipment. The AV comes with an electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto brake hold. The EPB package comes with rear disc brakes. Also exclusive to the AV is the 360-degree panoramic view monitor. New to the Alza but expected for a three-row MPV of today is rear air-conditioning.

In the safety department, Perodua’s Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) and six airbags are standard across the board, and the AV goes semi-autonomous with the addition of Lane Keep Control (LKC) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). The latter has been updated with a “Stop, Hold/Follow function”, commonly known as low speed follow or traffic jam assist. The AV also comes with Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).

The base X comes with LED headlamps and Auto High Beam (AHB), along with Leaving Home and Follow Me Home functions. All the lights at the rear are LEDs, including turn signals and reverse lamps. The H and AV come with Adaptive Driving Beam, a Matrix LED-style, Lexus-level headlamp. ADB is packaged with sequential turn signals.

The Alza is powered by a combination first seen in the Myvi facelift. Out goes the previous-generation 3SZ-VE 1.5L and in comes the 1.5L NR engine that we’re familiar with from Peroduas and Toyotas. The 2NR-VE makes 105 hp and 138 Nm of torque, and is mated to the D-CVT seen in the Ativa and Myvi. Fuel consumption is rated at 22 km/l in what P2 calls the Malaysian Driving Cycle, which supposedly reflects local conditions – a 40% improvement.

The new Alza starts from RM62,500 for the X, rising up to RM68,000 for the mid-spec H. The range-topping AV is yours for RM75,500, on-the-road without insurance, with sales tax. Check out the walk-around video above as well as our full launch report for more details.

2022 Perodua Alza 1.5X – RM62,500

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.5L Dual VVT-i engine (2NR-VE) with Eco Idle

1,496 cc, four-cylinder petrol

105 hp at 6,000 rpm, 138 Nm at 4,200 rpm

22 km/l fuel consumption in Malaysian Driving Cycle (18.9 km/l NEDC)

D-CVT automatic transmission with manual mode

43-litre fuel tank

Electric power steering (EPS)

5.0-metre turning radius

Manual handbrake

Ventilated brakes discs (front), drum brakes (rear)

4,425 mm long, 1,730 mm wide, 1,660 mm tall (1,670 for X, AV), 2,750 mm wheelbase

150 mm ground clearance (160 mm for X, AV)

Five-year/150,000 km warranty

Exterior

LED headlights with follow-me home, leaving home function

Manual headlight levelling

Black power-adjustable door mirrors with manual fold

LED side mirror turn signals

LED tail lamps with light guides

15-inch alloys with 185/65 Hankook Kinergy Eco 2 tyres

Silver-painted front grille

RFID

Interior

Push start button

Speed sensitive auto door lock

Fabric seats

60:40 split folding middle row seats, one-touch and slidable mechanism

50:50 split folding third row seats

Front arm rest

Steering with tilt adjustment

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Power windows, auto up/down for driver only

Front digital air con controls with memory

Rear manual air con controls with vents

Analogue meter panel with 4.2-inch LCD multi-info display

Non-touchscreen standard head unit

Four speakers

137 litre boot (expandable to 498L with third row seats down)

Urethane steering wheel

Safety

Six airbags

ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Hill-start Assist, VSC, traction control

Emergency stop signal

Rear parking sensors

Advanced Safety Assist (ASA)

Pre-collision Warning

Pre-collision Braking (AEB, for vehicles and pedestrians)

Pedal Misoperation Control

Front Departure Alert

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Departure Prevention

Auto High Beam

2022 Perodua Alza 1.5H – RM68,000

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Drive modes (Eco, Normal, Power)

Exterior

Keyless entry with electrostatic touch sensor

Auto retractable door mirrors

Auto headlamps

LED fog lamps

16-inch two-tone alloys with 195/60 Toyo Proxes CR1 tyres

Blacked out B-pillars

Chrome bar and trim on front grille

Rear demister

Interior

7.0 inch TFT digital instrument panel

9.0 inch touchscreen head unit

Leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel

Tweeters, six speakers in total

Second row centre arm rest

Safety

Reverse camera

Front parking sensors

Adaptive Driving Beam headlamps with sequential turn signals

2022 Perodua Alza 1.5AV – RM75,500

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold

Rear disc brakes

Exterior

Chrome bar and gloss black trim on front grille

Chrome window line

Side skirts

Interior

Semi-leather two-tone seats

Two-tone dashboard, front door cards

Soft pad centre front armrest

9.0 inch touchscreen head unit with new UI, wired Android Auto

Safety

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Hold/Follow function

Lane Keep Control

Blind Spot Monitor

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

360-degree panoramic view monitor

Front dashcam

Security and solar window tint

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza AV

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza H

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza X

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza AV with GearUp accessories

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza official brochure