In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 21 July 2022 4:43 pm

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has revealed more exterior and interior photos of the Veloz, which is the upmarket sibling of the all-new Perodua Alza, which was launched here recently, as well as the latest Avanza, which this replaces.

Order taking for the upcoming Toyota seven-seat MPV has already begun as of June 24, 2022, although the company still isn’t revealing pricing just yet – the sole 1.5 AT variant is estimated to retail at RM95,000 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of sales tax.

Like the Alza and Avanza, the Veloz should be powered by a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, with drive going to the front wheels via a D-CVT. We don’t have exact outputs just yet, but in the Alza, the mill serves up 106 PS (105 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm.

The car you see in these photos is finished in Blue Metallic with a black roof, which is one of two bi-tone options, with the other being Silver Metallic that is also paired with a black roof. Alternatively, there are three monotone hues available, namely Red Metallic, Metallic Bluish Black (cute name) and solid White.

Styling cues unique to the Veloz include a large hexagonal-shaped grille (with a Y-patterned mesh) that is flanked by T-shaped chrome accents for the prominent LED fog lamp surrounds. The angular headlamps with sequential indicators are also bridged by a long chrome strip that runs all the way under the clamshell bonnet.

The keen-eyed among you will also notice that the area around the wheel arches protrudes slightly rather than being recessed as they are on the Alza and Avanza. More differences are found in the rear, as the Veloz’s taillight clusters, which are similar in the shape to its siblings, are linked by a trim piece bearing a red stripe.

Additionally, a Veloz script is seen just above the number plate recess, the corner sections for the reflectors are smaller in size compared to the Alza, and there’s a rugged-looking faux skid plate in the lower apron. Finishing touches include skirting in black on the front and sides, along with wheels that appear to be similar in design to the 17-inch units (the Alza maxes out at 16s) fitted to the higher-end variants of the Veloz in Indonesia and Thailand.

Inside, you’ll find a dashboard layout not unlike the Alza’s, although the Veloz’s air vents are styled differently. The ones in the centre are a touch narrower and trapezoidal in shape to accommodate the nine-inch Display Audio infotainment system, which has a wider aspect ratio touchscreen and impressively supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity – the Alza can only do wired AA on the top-spec AV.

The controls for the single-zone automatic air-conditioning system are also model-specific with circular dials, as opposed to button-style controls found in the Avanza and Alza – the Perodua gets memory functions too.

Elsewhere, the trim on the dashboard and door panels are in a shade of light grey instead of black, while the centre console has an open storage area that an integrated Qi wireless charger (the Alza doesn’t get this). This is just ahead of switches for the electronic parking brake and auto brake hold (only the Alza AV gets both), as well as the gear lever – the latter getting its own surrounding trim design.

Features that are shared with the Alza include the multi-function steering wheel (albeit with the Toyota logo), seven-inch TFT digital instrument panel, two USB charge ports for rear passengers and boot space (137 litres with all seats up, 498 litres with the third row folded down).

Safety-wise, the Veloz gets the Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assists as standard, with mentioned features being Pre-Collision System (PCS), otherwise known as autonomous emergency braking, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Given its projected price tag, which is RM19,500 more than a top-spec Alza (RM75,500), we should expect things like lane centring assist, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, front departure alert, pedal misapplication control and six airbags too also be included as standard.

On the mention of prices, should you want the Veloz with a two-tone finish, it’ll cost you an extra RM1,300, and if you want a rear digital video recorder (dashcam) that is from the Tech-Up accessories catalogue, it’s an additional RM350. Each purchase comes with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

We’ll only get a complete spec sheet when the Veloz is officially launched here, which we’re expecting will take place soon. Given what’s been presented so far, are you looking forward to the Toyota seven-seat MPV?

